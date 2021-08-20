Public Notices: Aug. 12, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.
Defendant
Case No.: 2021CV30038
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
BILLY G WHEAT
SHIRLEY A WHEAT
GARRETT J HEYNS
LORRAINE J HEYNS
JOHN P DAUERS JR
PATRICIA H DAUER
MIKE WALLACE
MARTHA J WALLACE
MARGARET CRUMBACHER
CAM M STEELE
HOWARD E ADKINS JR
SHARON S ROLLANS
DON HARRIS
JEANNINE HARRIS
ELAYNE N DOWLING
JULIE F CRIMIN
DAVID R CRIMIN
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 22, 2021
Last Publication: August 19, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12 and19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Shon Burchett, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30036
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT
RACHEL BURCHETT
DONALD G BENNETT III
ERNEST R MORRISON
MARGARET T FLEMING
MARVIN D FLEMING
INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV
ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE
OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE
JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC
JULIE ANNETTE BAKER
GLADYS M ANDERSON
CHARLIE R ANDERSON
LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
RICHARD ELSEN
MARY THERESA
JERRY F SHINN
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 29, 2021
Last Publication: August 26, 2021
Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Don A. Verrips, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30062
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Linda McNerney Verrips
91 Cleek Court
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Eloisa E. Mascarenas, Deceased
Case No. 21-PR-30051
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Paul E. Padilla
Personal Representative’s Counsel
Padilla Law, P.C.
P.O. Box 2835
Durango, Colorado 81302
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Archuleta County Combined Courts
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 20CV5
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on July 15, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta District Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Ava Jade Hamblin be changed to Ava Jade Niesen-Hamblin.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nancy Carroll Blaine, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30056
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Re: Request for Price Janitorial Services
The Town of Pagosa Springs is soliciting proposals for Janitorial Cleaning services for multiple Town facilities. These Janitorial Services are for the ongoing daily cleaning of 4 buildings that house offices and public spaces. Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x400.
Published August 12 and 19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Notice of Annual Meeting 2021
The annual meeting and election of directors for Western Heritage Event Center, Inc. (WHEC), also the organizer and sponsor of the annual Red Ryder Roundup® Rodeo, will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the WHEC Building, 344 Hwy 84.
Only registered members of record as of June 11, 2021 will be entitled to vote. Proxy votes must be in writing designating the person who is to cast the vote (who must also be a registered member of the corporation) and have the signature of member and date. Proxies must be presented at the beginning of the annual meeting at registration. The maximum number of proxies any individual can represent is five. Current board members are: Brian Keegan, President; Twyne Regester, Vice President; Pennie DeClark, Treasurer; Lynn Johnson, Secretary; Keith Jacobson, Lisa Scott, and Diana Talbot, all Directors.
Published August 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “SKETCH Major Design Review” for the construction of an additional two (2) density bonus residential dwelling units on a .52 acre parcel, located at 180 Lewis Street. The Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24 , 2021 at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review Application. The public hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely as well at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by telephone at: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.
To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov, and then select the Planning Commission meeting date to view the agenda and associated documentation. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects or on MyPagosa.org.
For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.
Published August 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.