Colorado Workforce Development Council announces Upskilling, Reskilling, and Next-skilling Workers grant

6

Colorado Workforce Development Council

The Colorado Workforce Development Council (CWDC) is excited to announce a total of $2.25 million in grant funding via HB21-1264 that is now available to eligible entities through a competitive application process. 

HB21-1264 created stimulus investments to facilitate training for unemployed and underemployed workers in Colorado during times of substantial unemployment. 

This funding is intended to support up to 1,200 individuals to earn an industry-recognized credential during the grant period.

Multiple grants will be awarded with a minimum grant award of $100,000 per application. Award maximums are expected to be no higher than $500,000. Applications are due by Sept. 3. The following entities that have a partnership with local workforce centers are eligible to apply for grant funds:

• Community-based nonprofit organizations.

• Sector partnerships.

• Local governments.

• Institutions of higher education.

To apply for the grant, go to: https://socgov15.force.com/cwdc/.

To register for the webinar, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqdO2pqD4rGdEd5nQSBRQxqxdP6gnAvbo_.

