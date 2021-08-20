53.2 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, August 21, 2021

Colorado sees the lowest number of regular initial unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic

7

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) reported 3,317 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending July 24 — the lowest number of initial claims filed in a single week since the start of the pandemic. 

There were also 1,119 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed for the same week.

“We are thrilled to see the number of weekly initial claims filed back on a downward trajectory and nearing our pre-pandemic levels,” said CDLE Executive Director Joe Barela. 

The CDLE is preparing to transition back to administering its regular state unemployment benefits in early September. Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the last payable week for the PUA, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits is the week ending Sept. 4. Coloradans currently receiving these benefits will not be able to request payment from these programs after that date. 

As of July 17, there are approximately 98,000 Coloradans receiving continued PUA and PEUC benefits. These claimants would stop receiving these payments after Sept. 4 should they still be unemployed at that time. An additional 36,000 Coloradans currently receiving the $300 weekly FPUC payment on top of their regular unemployment payment will lose the $300 supplement after Sept. 4. Regular state unemployment benefit payments will continue for everyone who still has an available balance on their standard unemployment insurance claim. 

Colorado remains committed to participating in the federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs as long as the federal funds are available to eligible unemployed workers in our state. With September fast approaching, the CDLE is increasing its outreach efforts to claimants who will see these benefits end at the end of the summer. 

The department is focused on connecting unemployed workers with career counseling, job search assistance, training opportunities and more. The CDLE and its Workforce Center partners hold regular, no-cost training that can help unemployed Coloradans get rehired. A complete list of upcoming events is available on the CDLE website, https://cdle.colorado.gov/.

Previous articleColorFest 2021 tickets on sale
Next articleColorado Workforce Development Council announces Upskilling, Reskilling, and Next-skilling Workers grant

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Car show

SUN photos/Clayton Chaney Classic cars, live music, a slow cruise, food and plenty of fun made up the 12th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show. An...

Food Coalition launches Chef on Wheels: Seasonal Food Demonstrations

Only two weekends left to see Thingamajig’s ‘Sylvia’ comedy

Proof of full vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test required to attend Four Corners Folk Festival

Stargazers meeting to offer opportunity to learn basic astronomy using space mysteries calendars

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
680FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Fun in the sun

Take a Friend Hunting Contest encourages hunters to share their love of hunting

Colorado Parks and Wildlife For the third consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is encouraging hunters to take a friend hunting.  As a reward for...

Public comment sought on Southern HDs Landscape Restoration Project

By Rebecca RobbinsForest Service The USDA Forest Service is seeking public comments on a pre-decisional environmental assessment for the Southern HDs Landscape Restoration Project located...

Second phase of San Juan cutthroat restoration scheduled for Wolf Creek headwaters

By Rebecca Robbins Forest Service The effort by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to restore San Juan cutthroat trout in the San Juan River Basin will...

BoCC approves additional $58,000 for Pagosa Lakes trail project

At the regular meeting held by the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners (BoCC) on Tuesday, Aug. 3, the board approved a funding request of...

Opinion & Columns

When wildfire keeps coming back

By Char MillerPREVIEW Columnist Poor Butte County, Calif., again on fire, its smoke choking the air of states miles away. Nestled in the Northern Sierras, Butte...

Senior luncheons, vaccine clinics and more happening at TARA Community Center

COVID can look different in older adults

Let’s grow old together

The importance of staying connected

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Cumbres and Toltec’s Victorian Iron Horse Roundup set

By Joy Meadows  Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad One of the most anticipated historic railroad events of the year will take place Aug. 21-29, when the...

COVID-19 outbreak at Nissan of Durango updated to 12 positive cases and three fatalities

Investigation is ongoing, community strongly urged to wear masks in public indoor settings and receive vaccination for COVID-19 San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) has updated...

The Motet, Afrobeatniks to play Party in the Park events scheduled for Durango, Pagosa...

Jill Davis KSUT Instead of holding just one signature Party in the Park in 2021, KSUT will hold two such events — on Friday, July 30,...

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
54.8 ° F
57.1 °
49.6 °
47 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sat
77 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
79 °

Obituaries