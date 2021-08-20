Colorado sees the lowest number of regular initial unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) reported 3,317 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending July 24 — the lowest number of initial claims filed in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 1,119 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed for the same week.

“We are thrilled to see the number of weekly initial claims filed back on a downward trajectory and nearing our pre-pandemic levels,” said CDLE Executive Director Joe Barela.

The CDLE is preparing to transition back to administering its regular state unemployment benefits in early September. Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the last payable week for the PUA, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits is the week ending Sept. 4. Coloradans currently receiving these benefits will not be able to request payment from these programs after that date.

As of July 17, there are approximately 98,000 Coloradans receiving continued PUA and PEUC benefits. These claimants would stop receiving these payments after Sept. 4 should they still be unemployed at that time. An additional 36,000 Coloradans currently receiving the $300 weekly FPUC payment on top of their regular unemployment payment will lose the $300 supplement after Sept. 4. Regular state unemployment benefit payments will continue for everyone who still has an available balance on their standard unemployment insurance claim.

Colorado remains committed to participating in the federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs as long as the federal funds are available to eligible unemployed workers in our state. With September fast approaching, the CDLE is increasing its outreach efforts to claimants who will see these benefits end at the end of the summer.

The department is focused on connecting unemployed workers with career counseling, job search assistance, training opportunities and more. The CDLE and its Workforce Center partners hold regular, no-cost training that can help unemployed Coloradans get rehired. A complete list of upcoming events is available on the CDLE website, https://cdle.colorado.gov/.