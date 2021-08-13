Ross Lewis and his family, lifetime local residents of Pagosa, are proud to announce the opening of San Juan Redimix LLC — a concrete redimix company. Having worked in the concrete industry for 28 years, Ross recognized a need for additional concrete availability in the community he loves. Thus, San Juan Redimix was founded, making its first delivery on May 27. The mission of San Juan Redimix LLC is to serve Pagosa Springs and surrounding areas with quality products and exceptional customer service for many years to come. For more information on how we can serve you, please call (970) 264-MUDD (6833).

