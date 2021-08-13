78.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, August 13, 2021

One-on-one QuickBooks sessions coming

3

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Pagosa Springs Area
Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber will be offering some one-on-one free QuickBooks training sessions on Aug. 24 thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Southwest Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC). These sessions will be one-hour sessions designed to help those individuals that are familiar with QuickBooks. However, they may have a specific problem setting up an account, invoicing, creating jobs categories, needing more out of inventorying, creating a more targeted report, etc. 

There are very limited appointments, so interested parties will need to sign up with the Chamber right away. 

The trainer will be Amber Davis, who is an SBDC consultant. Interested parties should inquire about the remaining available times with the Chamber. On the day of the consultation, bring your laptop and your questions to the session. It’s that simple and that effective. This one-hour session is all about you and how you can become more effective in and for your business solving your QuickBooks questions. 

Contact the Chamber at (970) 264-2360 or by emailing info@pagosachamber.com. 

Obituaries