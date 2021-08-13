GriefShare: Learn how to move from mourning to joy

By Marie Rascoe

GriefShare

GriefShare is a network of thousands of small support groups meeting worldwide to provide a safe place for those experiencing the death of a loved one. With GriefShare, you will learn how to walk through the journey of grief with others as we learn how to move from mourning to joy.

This is a 13-week, nondenominational session which is open for someone to start at any time. GriefShare offers biblical concepts for healing from your grief in the death of your loved one.

The support group meets weekly and provides a welcome environment for those grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, or other family member or friend. Centerpoint Church is offering this program to our community on Saturday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Session dates are Aug. 28 through Nov. 20.

Three key elements work together to assist you in the healing process: a video segment on grief-related topics, a discussion facilitated in a group setting and a personal workbook for you to use as you choose. Regardless of how long it has been since your loved one passed, the grieving process is vital to healing.

Centerpoint Church is located at 2750 Cornerstone Drive. Jon Duncan is the pastor. There is no cost. For more information, call (970) 946-9379 (leave a message) or (970) 731-2205. You may also register or learn more about GriefShare by visiting its website: www.griefshare.org. Click on “Find a Group” and follow the prompts to register online or you may register at the first meeting.