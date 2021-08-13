Discussion to focus on the ‘Spiritual Gift of Family Relationships’

By Laurah Brock Young

Pagosa Springs Spiritual

Experiences Group

Parenting is a unique spiritual adventure — a real hero’s journey. Many parents today are looking for how to give their children a spiritual education. Spirituality can be more than a Sunday event. It is about how to bring divine love into every moment of life.

One of the ways we learn about love is through our relationships with our family. And sometimes finding love and harmony with family members is our greatest challenge.

You are invited to attend a spiritual discussion especially for families. This Meetup will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and is about the “Spiritual Gift of Family Relationships.”

Some of the topics we will explore are:

• Loving yourself first, then loving others.

• How do karma and past lives affect our relationships?

• Keys to gratitude and forgiveness.

• Spiritual exercises you can use to live a happier, more fulfilling life.

This group, sponsored by Eckankar as a community service, is a spiritual resource for people of all faiths and beliefs. Eckankar is the “Path of Spiritual Freedom.” It is an individual, creative practice to experience and explore our own unique relationship with the divine.

All are welcome to join us Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. for this discussion. Register by going online to https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/, scroll to this event, open the event and press the red attend online button ahead of time. Meetup will place the Zoom link on the event page and you will receive a reminder before the discussion.