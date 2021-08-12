Rugby’s Rescue House announces community dance featuring Cuarenta y Cinco

By Shane Lucero

Special to The PREVIEW

After six years, Cuarenta y Cinco is back. Local nonprofit dog rescue Rugby’s Rescue House, https://rugbysrescue.com/, is announcing a community dance in Town Park on Aug. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring New Mexican music band Cuarenta y Cinco.

Cuarenta y Cinco is one of New Mexico’s top groups. The traditional sound of New Mexico is what people think of when they hear Cuarenta y Cinco play its upbeat music. Known for its high-energy dance music, Cuarenta y Cinco has long ruled northern New Mexico and been a favorite of many people throughout the southwest. Cuarenta y Cinco has had much success by the blend of rancheras, cumbias, balses, boleros, country/western, oldies and modern rock they perform. The ability of the band to go from hard-core rancheras to country to rock and back again is what makes them one of New Mexico’s best-known variety bands.

Bring your camping chairs, blankets and dancing shoes and be ready for a good time. There will be a cash bar and food available. This is a family-friendly event. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13. There are no advance ticket sales. Tickets are available at the gate. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds go toward Rugby’s Rescue House, a local nonprofit dog rescue that focuses on rescuing dogs from surrounding reservations.