Only three more weekends left to see Thingamajig’s popular ‘Sylvia’ comedy

You have only three more weekends to see “Sylvia,” the hilarious and poignant canine comedy at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. It’s a story about a dog and her new owner, a middle-aged man who brings her home to live in his apartment in New York City, much to his wife’s distress. Here, cast members (left to right) Polly Seale, Carl Morrow, Laura Moore and Rodney Holmes take their bows to applause from the audience. Order tickets at pagosacenter.org or phone (970) 731-SHOW (7469). Tickets are $35.

By Carole Howard

Thingamajig Theatre Company

You have only three more weekends to see Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Sylvia,” the hilarious and poignant canine comedy, at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

It’s a story about a dog and her new owner, a middle-aged man who brings her home to live in his apartment in New York City, much to his wife’s distress.

Back by popular demand, “Sylvia” was the highlight of Thingamajig’s first season in 2011 when Laura Moore played the part of “Sylvia” to huge acclaim. Now she is receiving rave reviews and standing ovations as she reprises the role through Aug. 29 in honor of the theater’s 10th anniversary. Tim Moore directs the production.

The Moores are the co-founders of the local professional theater. Tim Moore is the theater’s artistic director, and his wife, Laura, is the executive director.

The ‘Sylvia’ cast

In addition to Laura Moore, three actors make up the “Sylvia” cast.

Carl Morrow, who plays the man who brings Sylvia home, is known to Thingamajig audiences for his roles in “A Few Good Men,” “West Side Story,” “Legally Blonde” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” Polly Seale, a new resident of Pagosa Springs with an impressive acting resume, plays his wife. And Rodney Holmes, who performed in Thingamajig’s productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Tarzan,” “The Secret Garden” and “Damn Yankees,” plays three parts in the production.

You can find the dates and times of “Sylvia” and order tickets for the show on the theater’s website at pagosacenter.org or by phoning (970) 731-SHOW (7469). Tickets are $35.

The actors will not be wearing masks, but they all are vaccinated. Masks must be worn by unvaccinated persons during performances.

Please note: Strong language is used in the production. The facility, bar, gift shop and gallery open one hour before the performance. Seating opens 10 minutes before the performance. There is a 15-minute intermission.

10th anniversary for Thingamajig

Thingamajig is celebrating its 10th anniversary with this summer season.

“We can’t imagine a better way to commemorate this milestone than being able to reopen the theater with ‘Sylvia’ after the long COVID closure,” said Tim Moore.

Restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic required Thingamajig — like theaters around the world — to go dark on March 15, 2020. That resulted in a 15-month closure of Pagosa’s esteemed local professional theater.

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round — COVID permitting, of course.