Thursday, August 12, 2021

New Thought Center to hold outdoor service and potluck

By Lisa Burnson
New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

“The spiritual journey is individual, highly personal. It isn’t true that everyone should follow one path. Listen to your own truth.” — Ram Dass.

All are welcome to join the Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. for our presentation, “The Joyful Journey of a Spiritual Warrior.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure. A potluck lunch will follow. Please call for location. Please notice we are starting an hour later than our usual service.

There will be live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Thursday, Aug. 12, 5 p.m.: Outdoor concert to benefit Rise Against Violence featuring the RetroCats. Please bring snacks and a chair or blanket.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 5 p.m.: Outdoor concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity, featuring Bob Hemenger.

Sept. 9-11: Men’s gathering.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. 

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills. 

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).

