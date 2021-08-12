Food Coalition to hold veggie Vista garden tour

By Rose Chavez

Food System/Food Equity Coalition

The community is invited to join the Archuleta Food System Food Equity Coalition and Vista neighbors for an afternoon tour of multiple veggie gardens this Saturday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the beautiful Vista neighborhood.

Get inspiration, ideas and advice from local gardeners on how to grow vegetables in small spaces.

The timing for the event is as follows:

At 4 p.m., meet at 51 Homestead Drive to enjoy snacks and arrange carpooling. At 4:30 p.m., we will depart for a tour of several local veggie gardens. At 5:45 p.m., we will arrive back at 51 Homestead Drive for a free barbecue.

Participants will also hear about the Garden on the Trail project at PLPOA and provide ideas for the future community garden and park space. For more information, contact the Food Coalition at community@fsfearchuleta.org or (401) 371-3227.