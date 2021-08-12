84 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, August 12, 2021

Aspire’s Barn Bash set for Friday

By Marcy Mitchell
Aspire Medical Services and Education

Aspire Medical Services and Education invites the Pagosa Springs community to celebrate life, love and fellowship at our Barn Bash on Friday, Aug. 13. 

Located at Paradise Ranch, Aspire is combining its successful mystery box event with the annual banquet. Each $75 ticket includes delicious barbecue, dessert, a drink ticket, dancing and live music by Bo DePena. 

Tickets are on sale at: https://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events/. If you would like to get a box or ticket with a credit card, you will need to order them online. Due to limited Wi-Fi and Internet, only cash or check will be accepted the night of the event.

As part of the evening fun, Aspire will also sell mystery boxes that contain a prize in each box. One of the boxes contains the ultimate golden ticket, which allows the winner to choose one of five paid trip selections, including airfare, lodging at a luxury resort and more. The trip selections are as follows:

• Cabo San Lucas — Four nights at Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort with airfare for two.

• Charleston, S.C. — Private historical tour, three-night stay in a deluxe room at the Belmond Charleston Place Hotel with airfare for two.

• Lake Tahoe, Calif. — Lift tickets, three-night stay at Hyatt Regency with airfare for two.

• Napa Valley, California — Wine train, chauffeur, three-night stay at Meritage Resort and Spa with airfare for two; or

• Choose a three-night stay at participating Fairmont Hotels and Resorts in the U.S. with airfare for two.

Mystery boxes are on sale now and cost $25 per box. In addition, several other amazing prizes will be in the boxes. Everyone will win something. You must be present to win.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Aspire’s affordable prenatal care program and parenting classes. Aspire currently provides services to more than 80 percent of all pregnant women in Archuleta County, which include pregnancy tests, early ultrasounds, prenatal care, prenatal and parenting education, and STI/STD testing and treatment. 

Over the past few years, our prenatal clinic has helped lower the preterm birth rate and low birth rate percentage in our area by allowing disadvantaged women to see a quality MD for prenatal care up to 36 weeks. The low birth weight rate for babies born to our prenatal care clients in the last 12 months is only at 5.8 percent compared to a state average of 8 percent. 

In addition, Aspire offers free childbirth, prenatal and parenting education to all parents of children age 0 to 3. Aspire’s goal is to help all children 0 to 3 years of age thrive physically, emotionally and socially during the most pivotal stage of development.

For more information, visit https://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events, contact Nicole Cotts at clients@aspirepagosa.org or call (970) 264-5963.

