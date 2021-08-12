84 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, August 12, 2021

12th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show this weekend

5

Photos courtesy Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

The 12th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show will be held Aug. 13 and 14 along Lewis St., and is slated to include not only more than 100 cars, but also live music, voting for awards, a slow cruise and more.

By Mary Jo Coulehan
Pagosa Springs Area
Chamber of Commerce

Start your engines for the 12th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show to be held Aug. 13 and 14. An array of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will fill Lewis Street, where the show will be held both days. Admission is free and you can bring the whole family for hours of fun. 

The Party on Lewis Street begins Friday evening at 5 p.m. Live music with the San Juan Mountain Boys, a beer and wine garden, and fabulous food vendors will kick the event off. 

Spectators will be able to get their first glimpse of the classic cars. The show concludes about 8 p.m., when the cars will then take to the highway for a slow cruise. Slow is the operative word here, so don’t expect burnouts or drag racing. However, do expect a parade of stunning vehicles. If you didn’t have time to come earlier to see the cars, you can catch them as they cruise the highway showing off their grace and beauty. 

On Saturday, the Show and Shine will begin at 9 a.m. This day is important in that spectators can vote for their favorite vehicle, which will then determine the People’s Choice award. Lewis Street will be packed with classic hot rods, shiny metal and knowledgeable vehicle owners all proud of their entries and ready to talk about their entry. More than 100 cars are slated to fill the street. 

Come early and enjoy breakfast burritos and coffee from the Knights of Columbus. Live music from The Retro Cats will also jump-start your day. Take a break and enjoy the new park area by the bell tower park as more food vendors will be serving delicious food and shaved ice will cool you down during the day. The beer garden will be serving throughout the day. There will also be a kids’ area where youngsters can color and engage in some fun activities. The awards will be held at 2:30 p.m. honoring cars in all the categories as well as the major award winners: People’s Choice, Best in Show and Chamber Pick. 

Delicious food, beverages, live music, fun and, of course, those classic cars. It’s entertainment for the whole family and right downtown. 

Note: Lewis Street will be closed to the public beginning at noon on Friday, Aug. 13, and reopen Saturday after 3 p.m. 

Previous articleRecord-breaking sale

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
680FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Noxious Weed of the Month: Dalmatian toadflax

By Ethan ProudPREVIEW Columnist Most in the northern half of the Archuleta County are familiar with yellow toadflax, but there is another toadflax on the...

Food Coalition to hold veggie Vista garden tour

By Rose ChavezFood System/Food Equity Coalition The community is invited to join the Archuleta Food System Food Equity Coalition and Vista neighbors for an afternoon...

Go fish

Photo courtesy Patricia G. D’Angelo Trisha Pillars hooked this catfish two weeks before she finally landed it at Echo Lake on July 31. On her...

County hopes to move forward with gravel pit amid ‘crisis’

By Clayton Chaney Staff Writer Archuleta County has received a proposal from Wasteline Inc. to facilitate the process of establishing a new gravel pit. The full version...

Meteor shower viewing at Chimney Rock and much more planned for August for San Juan Stargazers and guests

Joan MieritzSan Juan Stargazers Aug. 11 and 12, Wednesday and Thursday nights, will be the first scheduled Perseid meteor shower viewing at Chimney Rock National...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

COVID-19 outbreak at Nissan of Durango updated to 12 positive cases and three fatalities

Investigation is ongoing, community strongly urged to wear masks in public indoor settings and receive vaccination for COVID-19 San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) has updated...

The Motet, Afrobeatniks to play Party in the Park events scheduled for Durango, Pagosa...

Jill Davis KSUT Instead of holding just one signature Party in the Park in 2021, KSUT will hold two such events — on Friday, July 30,...

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
81.1 ° F
84.9 °
74.7 °
22 %
3.2mph
1 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
57 °

Obituaries