12th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show this weekend

Photos courtesy Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

The 12th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show will be held Aug. 13 and 14 along Lewis St., and is slated to include not only more than 100 cars, but also live music, voting for awards, a slow cruise and more.

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Pagosa Springs Area

Chamber of Commerce

Start your engines for the 12th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show to be held Aug. 13 and 14. An array of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will fill Lewis Street, where the show will be held both days. Admission is free and you can bring the whole family for hours of fun.

The Party on Lewis Street begins Friday evening at 5 p.m. Live music with the San Juan Mountain Boys, a beer and wine garden, and fabulous food vendors will kick the event off.

Spectators will be able to get their first glimpse of the classic cars. The show concludes about 8 p.m., when the cars will then take to the highway for a slow cruise. Slow is the operative word here, so don’t expect burnouts or drag racing. However, do expect a parade of stunning vehicles. If you didn’t have time to come earlier to see the cars, you can catch them as they cruise the highway showing off their grace and beauty.

On Saturday, the Show and Shine will begin at 9 a.m. This day is important in that spectators can vote for their favorite vehicle, which will then determine the People’s Choice award. Lewis Street will be packed with classic hot rods, shiny metal and knowledgeable vehicle owners all proud of their entries and ready to talk about their entry. More than 100 cars are slated to fill the street.

Come early and enjoy breakfast burritos and coffee from the Knights of Columbus. Live music from The Retro Cats will also jump-start your day. Take a break and enjoy the new park area by the bell tower park as more food vendors will be serving delicious food and shaved ice will cool you down during the day. The beer garden will be serving throughout the day. There will also be a kids’ area where youngsters can color and engage in some fun activities. The awards will be held at 2:30 p.m. honoring cars in all the categories as well as the major award winners: People’s Choice, Best in Show and Chamber Pick.

Delicious food, beverages, live music, fun and, of course, those classic cars. It’s entertainment for the whole family and right downtown.

Note: Lewis Street will be closed to the public beginning at noon on Friday, Aug. 13, and reopen Saturday after 3 p.m.