Virtual tickets on sale now for Dancing with the Pagosa Stars



Photos courtesy Seeds of Learning

This year’s Dancing with the Pagosa Stars will offer both in-person and virtual options for those wanting to enjoy the entertainment while also supporting Seeds of Learning.



By Toni Sherwood

Seeds of Learning

We are happy to announce that this year, for the first time ever, Dancing with the Pagosa Stars (DWTPS) will be both a live event and a livestreamed event.

Special thanks to Dwight Peters, Jason Cox and Eric Hittle, who coordinated forces to be sure we have the technical capabilities needed to livestream this event.

Videographer Perry Harper will be capturing the show with a two-camera setup and a dedicated video platform to ensure a high-quality virtual experience.

Thanks to their hard work, you will be able to watch DWTPS at home on Aug. 21. Tune in starting at 6:45 p.m. mountain time to join us in your pajamas or your most outlandish getup. The show will start promptly at 7 p.m.

Seeds offers an inclusive sliding scale tuition model and, likewise, we want everyone to have the opportunity to watch DWTPS.

Whether you attend the live show, help as a volunteer or cheer us on from home, we appreciate every ounce of your support. Without your help, we couldn’t fulfill the mission of Seeds of Learning — to provide a stellar education as well as social and emotional skills to the youngest members of our community, no matter their financial situation.

This year’s show features six brave stars: Len Liszewski, Terrie Frahm, Derek Pepin, Betsy Burnett, Heather Simpson and Tim Sullivan.

As of this writing, two tickets to the live event at Ross Aragon Community Center are still available. These tickets offer up a lavish catered meal, cash/credit card bar and delectable handmade desserts, not to mention the much-anticipated live show where stars are paired with dancing coaches to perform and compete for several trophies, including the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy which goes to the star who raises the most donations for the kids at Seeds. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Aug 21.

Whether at home or at the live show, you will be able to vote for your favorite star during the event.

All tickets, whether live or virtual, can be purchased via our website, https://growingseeds.org/purchase-tickets/ and all proceeds go to Seeds of Learning. There is a small processing fee that you can choose to cover if you wish.

Virtual tickets are $50. The password will be sent out to virtual ticket holders several days prior to the event. The show will be accessed via our website, https://growingseeds.org/.

Hope you can join us.