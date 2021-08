Scene … celebrating local theater. Patrons gathered July 31 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for the first of two fundraising galas for Thingamajig Theatre Company. Twenty of the most popular professional actors from the theater’s past 10 years of productions sang and danced in a thrilling cabaret-style concert. They also were auctioned off for unique follow-up private events. The second gala is set for this evening, Aug. 5.

Photos courtesy Carole Howard