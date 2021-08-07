Dulce-area Amargo Fire reported at approximately 100 acres

The lightning-caused Amargo Fire is burning approximately 4 miles west of the community of Dulce, N.M. this evening.

The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. today.

According to a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) news release, the Amargo Fire was approximately 100 acres as of 4:45 p.m.

“Requests have been made to Taos Dispatch to fill resources orders of hotshot crews, helicopters and SEAT plane,” the release states. “A Type 3 Incident Management Team is scheduled to arrive this evening.”

The fire is burning in ponderosa pine, oak and mixed conifer, with winds increasing from the west to east.

According to the release, a Bureau of Land Management engine crew and Administratively Determined (AD) employees are implementing a full suppression strategy to confine and contain the Amargo Fire. The percent of fire containment is undetermined at this time.

“In spite of the steep, rugged terrain, crews are performing arduous work of constructing direct control lines around the perimeter of the fire,” reads the release.

The smoke that is spreading across the region is coming primarily from wildfires in neighboring western states and has impacted visibility.

The BIA requests that travel in the area be limited so fire personnel can perform their duties.

“The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the first priority,” notes the release.