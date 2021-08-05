Wings Early Childhood Center to hold open house

Lynne McCrudden

Wings Early Childhood Center

An open house for new students and their parents will be held at Wings Early Childhood Center on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The center accepts children ages 1 to 5 years old. The classrooms are separated by Wobblers ages 1-2 years, Toddlers ages 2-3 years and Pre-K ages 3 to 5 years. The program at Wings is a nature/play-based child care program, offering natural materials to help children build on their knowledge of the environment while also learning social-emotional skills, making friends and developing their fine and gross motor skills.

Come explore Wings with your child on Aug. 28. See how they can learn to fly with us. The center is located at 74 Backswing Court, which is off Piedra Road behind Piedra Automotive. Questions? Please call Becca Gartman, director, at (970) 731-2868.