By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is offering youth soccer for ages 5-12.

Registration is currently being accepted at the recreation office or online through Aug. 13.

The season will be held in the months of September and October.

The cost is $35 per participant, which will include a uniform jersey.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 232.