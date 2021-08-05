Public Notices — August 5, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.
Defendant
Case No.: 2021CV30038
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
BILLY G WHEAT
SHIRLEY A WHEAT
GARRETT J HEYNS
LORRAINE J HEYNS
JOHN P DAUERS JR
PATRICIA H DAUER
MIKE WALLACE
MARTHA J WALLACE
MARGARET CRUMBACHER
CAM M STEELE
HOWARD E ADKINS JR
SHARON S ROLLANS
DON HARRIS
JEANNINE HARRIS
ELAYNE N DOWLING
JULIE F CRIMIN
DAVID R CRIMIN
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 22, 2021
Last Publication: August 19, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12 and19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Shon Burchett, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30036
Attorney for Plaintiff:
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT
RACHEL BURCHETT
DONALD G BENNETT III
ERNEST R MORRISON
MARGARET T FLEMING
MARVIN D FLEMING
INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV
ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE
OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE
JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC
JULIE ANNETTE BAKER
GLADYS M ANDERSON
CHARLIE R ANDERSON
LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
RICHARD ELSEN
MARY THERESA
JERRY F SHINN
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 29, 2021
Last Publication: August 26, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Re: Visitor Center Roof Replacement
The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking a contractor to remove and replace the roof at the Town of Pagosa Springs Visitor Center. The existing metal roof is damaged and has aged poorly. There are no known leaks or structural damage in the roof currently. Town staff has determined that a metal roof is the best option for this building and will want all roofing surfaces redone.
Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.
Published July 29 and August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Don A. Verrips, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30062
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Linda McNerney Verrips
91 Cleek Court
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Eloisa E. Mascarenas, Deceased
Case No. 21-PR-30051
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Paul E. Padilla
Personal Representative’s Counsel
Padilla Law, P.C.
P.O. Box 2835
Durango, Colorado 81302
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Archuleta County Combined Courts
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 20CV5
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on July 15, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta District Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Ava Jade Hamblin be changed to Ava Jade Niesen-Hamblin.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nancy Carroll Blaine, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30056
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Request for Proposals/Requests for Qualifications for Columbine Park/Restroom/Recreation Information Center
The Town of Silverton is seeking proposals from qualified professional Architecture individuals or firms who can provide professional services required for analysis, planning and architectural design work on Silverton’s Columbine Park, a primary asset of the Silverton Parks and Recreation inventory.
Proposals should be received by: 4:00pm (MST), Friday, August 27, 2021
Proposals shall be submitted to:
Town of Silverton RE: Columbine Park/Restroom/Recreation Information Center
1360 Greene ST.
PO Box 250
Silverton, CO 81433
The RFP/RFQ can be downloaded at: https://bit.ly/2TDXUM5
Published August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Notice of Liquor Board Hearing
Pursuant to C.R.S. 44-3-311(1) notice is hereby being given that Keep Twoo LLC has applied for a transfer of ownership of the Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License with the Premises being located at Coyote Moon Bar & Grill, 120 County Road 600 in Pagosa Springs, CO and a public hearing being set by the Board of County Commissioners as the local Liquor Authority for 1:30 p.m. on August 17, 2021 in the Board’s meeting room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
Published August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.