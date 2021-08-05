Public Notices — August 5, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.

Defendant

Case No.: 2021CV30038

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

BILLY G WHEAT

SHIRLEY A WHEAT

GARRETT J HEYNS

LORRAINE J HEYNS

JOHN P DAUERS JR

PATRICIA H DAUER

MIKE WALLACE

MARTHA J WALLACE

MARGARET CRUMBACHER

CAM M STEELE

HOWARD E ADKINS JR

SHARON S ROLLANS

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

ELAYNE N DOWLING

JULIE F CRIMIN

DAVID R CRIMIN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 22, 2021

Last Publication: August 19, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12 and19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Shon Burchett, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30036

Attorney for Plaintiff:

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT

RACHEL BURCHETT

DONALD G BENNETT III

ERNEST R MORRISON

MARGARET T FLEMING

MARVIN D FLEMING

INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV

ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE

OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE

JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC

JULIE ANNETTE BAKER

GLADYS M ANDERSON

CHARLIE R ANDERSON

LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

RICHARD ELSEN

MARY THERESA

JERRY F SHINN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 29, 2021

Last Publication: August 26, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Re: Visitor Center Roof Replacement

The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking a contractor to remove and replace the roof at the Town of Pagosa Springs Visitor Center. The existing metal roof is damaged and has aged poorly. There are no known leaks or structural damage in the roof currently. Town staff has determined that a metal roof is the best option for this building and will want all roofing surfaces redone.

Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.

Published July 29 and August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Don A. Verrips, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30062

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Linda McNerney Verrips

91 Cleek Court

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Eloisa E. Mascarenas, Deceased

Case No. 21-PR-30051

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Paul E. Padilla

Personal Representative’s Counsel

Padilla Law, P.C.

P.O. Box 2835

Durango, Colorado 81302

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 20CV5

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on July 15, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta District Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Ava Jade Hamblin be changed to Ava Jade Niesen-Hamblin.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Nancy Carroll Blaine, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30056

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals/Requests for Qualifications for Columbine Park/Restroom/Recreation Information Center

The Town of Silverton is seeking proposals from qualified professional Architecture individuals or firms who can provide professional services required for analysis, planning and architectural design work on Silverton’s Columbine Park, a primary asset of the Silverton Parks and Recreation inventory.

Proposals should be received by: 4:00pm (MST), Friday, August 27, 2021

Proposals shall be submitted to:

Town of Silverton RE: Columbine Park/Restroom/Recreation Information Center

1360 Greene ST.

PO Box 250

Silverton, CO 81433

The RFP/RFQ can be downloaded at: https://bit.ly/2TDXUM5

Published August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Liquor Board Hearing

Pursuant to C.R.S. 44-3-311(1) notice is hereby being given that Keep Twoo LLC has applied for a transfer of ownership of the Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License with the Premises being located at Coyote Moon Bar & Grill, 120 County Road 600 in Pagosa Springs, CO and a public hearing being set by the Board of County Commissioners as the local Liquor Authority for 1:30 p.m. on August 17, 2021 in the Board’s meeting room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Published August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.