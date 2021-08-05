80.2 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, August 5, 2021

Friends’ book sale this weekend plus special wolves and wolfdogs event

2

By Carole Howard 
SUN Columnist, and the library staff

We hope you will attend the Friends of the Library book sale Aug. 5-7 at the PLPOA Clubhouse. 

Today, Thursday, at 6 p.m. is the annual membership meeting and advance sale for Friends of the Library. Memberships are available at the door. The sale opens to the public Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. 

 This is an ideal venue for finding treasures for yourself and for gifts. You’ll find lots more than books to buy at great bargain prices — there are audio books, DVDs, puzzles and games as well. 

This year, all proceeds from the Friends sale will be donated to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library’s information resources, programs, services and facilities. 

Then, join us in the library garden next Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. for a special all-ages event featuring a representative from Wolfwood Refuge, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing wolves and wolfdogs. And don’t be surprised if there is a special wolf guest or two so you can get to know them face to face. 

You will learn how to identify wolves and some of their habits, and how they differ from wolf dogs. The rain date is Aug. 18.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that most of our programs now can happen in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up. 

Discovery Time invitation

Do you have a science experiment, art project or some other exciting information to share? Would you like to lead projects but need ideas? If yes, we’d love to hear from you. Drop by your library, phone us at (970) 264-2208 or email josie@pagosalibrary.org for more information. 

Calling all teens 

If you enjoy reading books, learning new skills and helping your community, we hope teens aged 12-19 will sign up to volunteer at your library. You’ll write book reviews, make artwork for the teen area, help plan new programs, judge our pumpkin-decorating contest, prepare crafts for kids’ programs and help keep the library organized. Please stop by the library or apply online.

In-person gaming
tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There will be a maximum of four participants in the gaming room at a time. 

Ruby’s Book Club

Ruby’s Book Club meets in person from 2 to 3 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 10, to discuss “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee. Copies of the book are available at your library. This book club alternates reading fiction and nonfiction and meets the second Tuesday of each month.

Family storytimes 

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us in the library garden for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move, weather permitting. 

Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more. 

Writing challenge 

On Monday, Aug. 9, we will post a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Storywalks for kids

Watch for signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free storywalk for kids. Aug. 2-14’s theme is family traditions. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library. 

Tech Time 

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices. 

ESL

 Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Beginning students are encouraged to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. and intermediate students from 6 to 8 p.m. 

Las clases gratuitas se llevan a cabo en persona los martes y jueves de 4-8 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes deben asistir de 4-6 p.m. y a los estudiantes intermedios de 6-8 p.m.

Mysteries, thrillers
and suspense

“Such a Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda focuses on a quiet neighborhood when a once-convicted murderer returns after her conviction is overturned. “Man with the Silver Saab” by Alexander McCall Smith is a Det. Ulf Varg mystery. “Razorblade Tears” by S.A. Cosby features two ex-cons intent on revenge for their gay sons’ deaths. “Animal” by Lisa Taddeo depicts female rage in a male-dominated society. “Hairpin Bridge” by Taylor Adams is a psychological thriller about a sister investigating her twin’s death. 

Other novels

“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris features two young black women working in the white publishing world of New York City. “The Heathens” by Ace Atkins is a Quinn Colson adventure featuring this Army Ranger turned county sheriff. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber follows a woman starting a new life after her divorce. 

DVDs

“The Legend of Hei” is an animated story about spirit creatures. “Gangs of London” is season one. 

Nonfiction

“Plague Year” by Lawrence Wright explores the origins, repercussions and global fight to contain and diminish the COVID-19 pandemic. “Unwell Women” by Elinor Cleghorn is a sweeping history of how medicine failed women from the earliest ideas about female illnesses to hormones and autoimmune diseases today. 

Donations 

Many thanks to our anonymous donors for their books donations. Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns. 

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209. 

Quotable quote

“Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill (1874-1965), British statesman and former U.K. prime minister.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Obituaries