Summer Reading celebration and Friends of the Library book sale next week

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Participants in the Summer Reading Program will want to stop by your library next Tuesday, Aug. 3, any time between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate the end of summer reading with us.

We’ll provide free hot dogs, chips and water. As well, a variety of take-away crafts and prizes will be given away.

This year’s summer reading theme was Tails and Tales showcasing stories, activities and library programs about animals — and a lot more. We hope everyone enjoyed participating and we look forward to helping you continue your learning adventure with us throughout the year.

Also, we hope you will attend the Friends of the Library book sale Aug. 5-7 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse. Thursday at 6 p.m. is the annual membership meeting and advance sale for Friends of the Library. The sale opens to the public Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. This is one of the most popular events of our Pagosa summer because it’s an ideal venue for finding treasures for yourself and for gifts. You’ll find lots more than books to buy at great bargain prices — there are audio books, DVDs, puzzles and games as well.

If you have books or other materials you want to donate to this year’s book sale, you should drop them off at the library by this Saturday, July 31. This year all proceeds from the Friends sale will be donated to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library’s information resources, programs, services and facilities.

Last Summer Reading bonus challenge

Week eight’s bonus challenge July 25-31: Go for a hike, take a picture at the beginning of your hike and at the end of the hike. Tell a story (real or imagined) about what happened along the way. Submit your answer by Saturday, July 31, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that many of our programs now can happen in person. Please see more information in the activity listings below. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesday and Thursday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable with coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Discovery Time invitation

Do you have a science experiment, art project or some other exciting information to share? Would you like to lead projects but need ideas? If yes, we’d love to hear from you. Drop by your library, phone us at (970) 264-2208 or email josie@pagosalibrary.org for more information.

Summer Reading

Club today

Today, Thursday, July 29, is the last Summer Reading Club at the Centennial Park amphitheater from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when the Pagosa Audubon Society will teach us about birds of all sorts. This program is free and are weather permitting.

In-person gaming

tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There will be a maximum of four participants in the gaming room at a time.

Exploration stations

Stop by the newspaper box outside the library for a new animal-themed activity. July 26-31 will take you on a scavenger hunt.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. join us in the library garden for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move, weather permitting. Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

Writing challenge

On Monday, July 19, we posted a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Storywalks for kids

Watch for signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free storywalk for kids. July 19-31’s book features mythical creatures in an alphabet story. Aug. 2-14’s theme is family traditions. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. Beginning students are encouraged to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. and intermediate students from 6 to 8 p.m.

Las clases gratuitas se llevan a cabo en persona los martes y jueves de 4-8 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes deben asistir de 4-6 p.m. y a los estudiantes intermedios de 6-8 p.m.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Books on CD

“The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson is a thriller. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel features a risk-averse woman who sets out on a wild adventure after a tragedy. “Unfinished Business” by J.A. Jance is an Ali Reynolds mystery. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray is the story of J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, a Black woman who had to hide her identity. “Bury the Hatchet” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Buck Trammel western. “A Thousand Texas Longhorns” by Johnny D. Boggs is inspired by the 1866 cattle drive from Texas to Montana. “Jackpot” by Stuart Woods is a Teddy Fay mystery featuring Stone Barrington. “Animal” by Lisa Taddeo is a novel about female rage in a male-dominated society.

DVDs

“Primates” is a documentary about these amazing creatures who are so smart and adaptable. “Animal Odd Couples” is a Nature documentary about beautiful cross-species relationships.

Nonfiction

“Forget the Alamo” by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford is a provocative look at the differences between the myths and truths of this iconic battle. “Forgetting” by an Alzheimer’s specialist looks at the benefits to our mental health of not remembering. “An Ugly Truth” by Sheera Frenkel and Cecelia Kang is an expose of Facebook’s leadership decisions that led the social media company to controversy and crisis. “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore tells of a brave woman who fights for herself and other women committed to mental institutions by men. “Seeing Serena” by Gerald Marzorati is a biography of tennis great Serena Williams. “The Plant Based Athlete” by Matt Frazier and Robert Cheeke outlines a no-meat lifestyle for athletes and provides more than 60 recipes.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Frances Lane for the generous monetary donation, and to Gary Snider and our anonymous donors for their books donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“One of the deep secrets of life is that all that’s really worth doing is what we do for others.” — Lewis Carroll (1832-1898), English writer of children’s fiction, most notably “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and its sequel “Through the Looking Glass.”

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.