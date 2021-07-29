Public Notices — July 29, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30033

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN

ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN

GIA CONNER HIGGINBOTHAM

FRANK N FREDRICKSON

CHERRY L FREDRICKSON

ALVIN F MESSERSMITH

CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH

KYLE SMITH

MICHAEL A JENKINS

CINDY JENKINS

ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE

MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,

DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE

MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,

DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 1, 2021

Last Publication: July 29, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

RALPH A GETZFRED, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30032

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): JAMES T LAWRENCE

CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE

GENE A SMIT

ALICE F SMIT

CHRISTOPHER R HAURY

EARL J GRONNIGER

S JANE GRONNIGER

TOBY J SKAGGS

NELDA J SKAGGS

BRYAN L MCKINLEY

JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY

DENNIS L SELLDEN

DIANA L SELLDEN

BERT CALLAHAN

DEBORAH A CALLAHAN

PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON

MAHLON H GRAY

WILLIAM GRAY IV

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 1, 2021

Last Publication: July 29, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE PURSUANT

TO STORAGE LIEN

Notice is given that, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes Sections 38-21.5-101, et seq. (2015), a public

sale will be held on July 30th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A list of the

unit where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant, last known address and a brief description of the contents follows. If no market value or if no bids are received the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

#33 -357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado- Jason O Kash,188 Starlight Point, Pagosa Springs CO

81147 – ATV in pieces, tools, oil change equipment, and other Miscellaneous Items.

Published July 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV, INC.

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2012, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

INA GROUP LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 280, 281, 282, 283 AND 284 IN PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004326

Schedule Number: 569525104061

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2012-02405

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to INA GROUP LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC. for said year 2015.

That said INA GROUP LLC on the 11th day of June 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to INA GROUP LLC

On the 23rd day of November 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.

Defendant

Case No.: 2021CV30038

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

BILLY G WHEAT

SHIRLEY A WHEAT

GARRETT J HEYNS

LORRAINE J HEYNS

JOHN P DAUERS JR

PATRICIA H DAUER

MIKE WALLACE

MARTHA J WALLACE

MARGARET CRUMBACHER

CAM M STEELE

HOWARD E ADKINS JR

SHARON S ROLLANS

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

ELAYNE N DOWLING

JULIE F CRIMIN

DAVID R CRIMIN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 22, 2021

Last Publication: August 19, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12 and19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Shon Burchett, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30036

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT

RACHEL BURCHETT

DONALD G BENNETT III

ERNEST R MORRISON

MARGARET T FLEMING

MARVIN D FLEMING

INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV

ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE

OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE

JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC

JULIE ANNETTE BAKER

GLADYS M ANDERSON

CHARLIE R ANDERSON

LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

RICHARD ELSEN

MARY THERESA

JERRY F SHINN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 29, 2021

Last Publication: August 26, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Re: Visitor Center Roof Replacement

The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking a contractor to remove and replace the roof at the Town of Pagosa Springs Visitor Center. The existing metal roof is damaged and has aged poorly. There are no known leaks or structural damage in the roof currently. Town staff has determined that a metal roof is the best option for this building and will want all roofing surfaces redone.

Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.

Published July 29 and August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Don A. Verrips, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30062

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Linda McNerney Verrips

91 Cleek Court

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Eloisa E. Mascarenas, Deceased

Case No. 21-PR-30051

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Paul E. Padilla

Personal Representative’s Counsel

Padilla Law, P.C.

P.O. Box 2835

Durango, Colorado 81302

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 20CV5

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on July 15, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta District Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Ava Jade Hamblin be changed to Ava Jade Niesen-Hamblin.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Nancy Carroll Blaine, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30056

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY JUNE 2021 PAYABLES VENDOR NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT ADVANCE AUTO PARTS FLEET-PARTS, SUPPLIES, FREIGHT, & TRAINING 1,748.36 AFLAC EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 1,853.52 ALERT TRAFFIC CONTROL, INC. R&B-FLAGGING TESTS 100.00 ALEXANDER KRANICH R&B-REIMBURSE CDL LICENSE 19.70 ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS B&G-PORTA TOILETS 355.00 ALSCO FLEET/R&B/ASCO/DISPATCH-UNIFORMS & RUG SERVICE 948.67 ALVIN SCHAAF COMM-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER 119.00 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES ACSO/JAIL-BUS. PRIME MEMBER, UNIFORMS, OFFICE & INMATE SUPPLIES, & WEBCAMS 1,910.15 AMERICAN PUBLIC TRANPORTATION MET-APTA MEMBERSHIP DUES 250.00 AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCE COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE 1,504.13 ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE COUNTY DISPOSAL 124.00 ARCHULETA COUNTY TRANSPORT DHS-CW BUS PASSES 200.00 ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM AS DHS-TANF CONT. SVCS 5/2021 3,330.00 ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES AN DHS-TANF 8 MENS CLASSES 416.66 AT YOUR DISPOSAL COUNTY DISPOSAL 926.00 AT&T MOBILITY LLC. DISPATCH/DHS-CELL PHONES & DATA SVC PLAN 2,943.19 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. ACSO-TASER INSTRUCTOR CERT 337.50 BANK OF COLORADO EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 100.00 BANK OF THE SAN JUANS EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 374.64 BARBARA ELEANOR LUCERO CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 BLACK HILLS ENERGY COUNTY GAS 1,905.28 BRUCKNER’S TRUCK SALES FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 1,328.84 CABE’S COLLISION FLEET – PARTS, LABOR, & REPAIRS 5,387.07 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT 2,503.08 CARL MACHT EXTENSION-CPR/1ST AID TRAINING 320.00 CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT 96,941.74 CDW GOVERNMENT LLC. FINANCE/IT- COMPUTER EQUIPMENT 3,116.43 CENTENNIAL EQUINE SPORTS MED. ACSO-ANIMAL CRUELTY INVEST. 417.00 CENTURYLINK COUNTY PHONES & LONG DISTANCE 2,151.18 CHARM-TEX INC. JAIL-INMATE SUPPLIES & JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 752.88 CHEREE HENDERSON CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 CHRISTINA KRAETSCH EOM-TRNG WILDERNESS 1ST RESPN CLASS 162.00 CIERRA C. CORLEY CORONER-ON CALL & 1 CALL 200.00 CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS. COUNTY INSURANCE 161,092.40 CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY CH/JAIL/R&B/FLEET/ADMIN-FIRST AID SUPPLIES 301.88 CO. ASSN OF TAX APPRAISERS ASSESSOR-2021 DUES/5 STAFF 125.00 COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST. ACSO-CCW BACKGROUND CHECKS 996.50 COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING 20,057.00 COLORADO DOCUMENT SECURITY CLERK/ACSO-SHREDDING 867.00 COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION-2QTR FORMULA R. YOUNG 3,675.00 COMPASS TRANSIT CONSULTING MET-CONSULTING 8,528.00 CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO. FLEET-SUPPLIES 1,839.64 COUNTY OF MONTROSE DHS-CS CIVIL SERVICE 21.00 COUNTY SHERIFFS OF COLORADO ACSO-2021 FALL CONFERENCE 275.00 CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SVC. R&B-ASPHALT 489.40 CSU EXTENSION DHS-TANF BABYSITTING ED. GRANT 2,500.00 DANIEL RIVAS CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 DAVIS ENGINEERING R&B-ENGINEERING BRIDGE & ROADS RECONSTR. 41,410.00 DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO COUNTY DENTAL JUNE 6,759.61 DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INC. FLEET-SUPPLIES 585.69 DESERT MOUNTAIN CORP. R&B – ROADWAY CHEMICALS 211,177.20 DIGITAL DATA TECHNOLOGIES DISPATCH-SOFTWARE ANNUAL FEES 2,100.00 DOLAN CONSULTING GROUP JAIL/ACSO-LEGAL LIAB & BEST PRACT. TRN.; SURVIVING VERBAL CONFLICT TRN. 2,965.00 DOORS AND MORE ACSO-MTNC & REPAIRS 150.00 DRAGON ESP, LTD. FLEET-PARTS & SHIPPING 646.00 DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING HR-DRUG TESTING 1,624.50 DURANGO FAMILY LAW DHS-ADMIN LEGAL SERVICES 3,070.20 DURANGO MOTOR COMPANY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 326.57 ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC. IT-PHONE SYSTEM SUPPORT/UPGRADE 9,983.50 ECHO VALLEY COUNSELING LLC DHS-APS CLIENT COMPETENCY EVAL 1,200.00 ELK MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY DISPATCH-MOTOROLA RADIOS/2021 ANNUAL SUPPORT 4,200.00 FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 617.50 FEATHERMAN EQUIPMENT LLC. EXTENSION-FEATHERMAN CHICKEN PLUCKER 2,045.34 FLYERS ENERGY LLC. COUNTY FUEL 28,473.91 FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC. FLEET-TIRES – FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES EMPLOYEE FLEX 5,217.21 G&I SANITATION SW-PORTA TOILETS 355.00 GAINSTORMING LTD. DISPATCH-2021 STRATEGIC PLAN 800.00 GALLS, LLC. JAIL-UNIFORMS 3,491.08 GIS – HIRERIGHT HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS JUNE 1,232.10 GRAFIX SHOPPE FLEET-SUPPLIES & SHIPPING 368.90 GRAINGER FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 376.57 HUMANE SOCIETY OF PS ACSO-ANIMAL SERVICES JUNE 4,166.67 INLAND KENWORTH US INC. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 3,384.74 INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 672.41 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING 139,272.88 INT’L CITY MGMT. ASSOC. RETIRE. EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 2,160.02 JASON HIBBERT CORONER-ON CALL & 1 CALL 200.00 JEFFREY STUCKWISH CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 KELLY L. ROBERTSON CORONER – ON CALL 100.00 KITS FOR KIDZ 2021 KIDS SUPPLY KITS 10,224.00 KRISTY ARCHULETA CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 LA PLATA CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVC DHS-P/I FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MTGS 893.94 LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURER 2021 1QTR DA FEES 122,154.74 LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION COUNTY ELECTRIC 6,768.24 LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS CO DHS-APRIL 2021 TANF CONTRACT 2,547.77 LARRY SCOTT WALL ADMIN-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFERENCE 374.36 LAURA VANONI MET- REIMBURSE TRAVEL COSTS 549.08 LEGAL SHIELD EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 156.42 MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN. EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 527.00 MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT ACSO-RADAR INSPECTIONS 600.00 MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC. IT-EQUIPMENT & FREIGHT 1,891.00 MOBILE JO DHS-CW SCREENING 510.00 MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND B&G-PANIC BUTTONS 204.98 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 515.35 MUD SHAVER CAR WASH FLEET-CAR WASH 119.89 NANCY MCBROOM DISPATCH-TRAINING REIMBURSEMENT 59.36 NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSN. ACSO-SHERIFF DUES THRU 7-31-22 198.00 NEWEGG BUSINESS INC. R&B-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT 1,175.99 NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT. EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 46.16 NOREEN GRIEGO CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 NOVUS AUTO GLASS FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 755.77 NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC. COURTS REQ #06 & #07, COURTS FACILITY ALT #03 & #04 865,355.25 OFFICE DEPOT INC. FLEET/PLAN/R&B/PUB WORKS/ASSESSOR/ADMIN/EXTENTION/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES & COMP EQUIP. 1,626.27 ORKIN, LLC. B&G-PW PEST CONTROL 381.00 OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INC. AIRPORT-MOWING 3,625.00 PAGCO INCORPORATED FLEET-SUPPLIES 276.94 PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANIT. COUNTY WATER & SEWER 1,630.76 PAGOSA ARTS INITIATIVE COMM-2021 GRANT RECIPIENT 1,000.00 PAGOSA GLASS ACSO-WINDOW SCREENS 75.97 PAGOSA ROOTER FLEET-SEWER JET MACHINE 265.00 PAGOSA SPRINGS COMM. DEV. 1ST QTR CDC CONTRIBUTION 5,992.21 PS MEDICAL CENTER ACSO-INMATE MEDICAL CLEARANCE 45,780.30 PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO FLEET- PARTS & SUPPLIES 3,973.29 PBS HEATING & AIR B&G-CH AC SYSTEM REPAIR 3,021.00 PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES ACSO-CHIPPER RENTAL 147.10 PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANC DHS-2QTR POSTAGE METER LEASE 197.34 POSTMASTER TREASURER – BOX RENT 790 & 1507 626.00 POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTS DHS-TAEKWONDO CLASS 3 MOS 195.00 PSYCHOLOGICAL DIMENSIONS ACSO-PSYCH EVALS 350.00 QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC. COUNTY POSTAGE 2,000.00 RAPISCAN SYSTEMS INC. ACSO X-RAY SECURITY SYSTEM 21,618.56 REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATES COURTS FACILITY ADMIN 6,500.00 ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY CO. FLEET-BLADES & FREIGHT 6,865.00 RONNIE MAEZ COMMISS-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER 374.36 RUSSELL HORSTMAN MET-MEDICAL REIMBURSE 100.00 SAMANTHA COURTNEY CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY JAIL-FOOD & SUPPLIES 18,854.65 SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON SW-CONSULTING/ENGINEERING 20,244.36 SKYLINE STEEL R&B-CULVERTS HATCHER CIR. 17,745.68 SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY COUNTY OFFICE SUPPLIES 175.85 SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM. DHS-TANF CONTRACT APRIL 2,349.70 STATE OF COLORADO (IDS) CLERK-RENEWALS 1,031.29 STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVING R&B-ASPHALT 302.00 SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE FLEET-PARTS & FREIGHT 226.54 TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE ACSO/SW/OEM-SMALL TOOLS, PARTS, SUPPLIES & UNIFORMS 521.13 TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF STATE DHS-CS BIRTH CERT. CORRECTION 25.00 THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN MET/HR/W&P/FINANCE-ADVERTISING & LEGAL 1,054.37 THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO. B&G/AIRPORT/FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 326.67 THE SIDWELL COMPANY IT-ESRI ADDRESS MGMT IMPLEM. 1,108.50 TOMI BLISS ELECTIONS – SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 TONYA M. HAMILTON CORONER-ON CALL 100.00 TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS COUNTY SEWER & DHS ELECTRIC 1,023.00 TRIPLE C COMMUNICATIONS 6 JAIL RADIOS 8,618.60 TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS JAIL-INMATE MEDICAL APRIL LABS 171.08 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. FINANCE-INCODE/TYLER ANNUAL FEES 35,218.64 UMB BANK, N.A. EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 463.52 UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY CLERK-OCE CONTRACT 135.00 VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC. COUNTY CLEANNG 8,372.85 VALUEWEST, INC. ASSESSOR – COMMERCIAL APPRAISAL 3,400.00 VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY W&P-CHEMICALS 6,285.54 VERIZON WIRELESS VERIZON WIRELESS 45.16 VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS COUNTY INTERNET & INTRANET 3,505.40 WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 535.17 WARREN BROWN COMMISS-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER. 374.36 WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARD LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC. 27,234.48 WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS JAIL/AIRPORT-INMATE MTNC., JANITORIAL, SUPPLIES 1,073.63 WESTERN TECHNOLOGIES INC. COURTS FACILITY ENGINEERING 2,235.00 WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC. DISPATCH-JUNE SUBSCRIPTION 1,828.00 WPL TRANSPORTATION HOLDING FLEET – SHIPPING & FREIGHT 19.50 2,101,103.51