73.5 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, July 31, 2021

Public Notices — July 29, 2021

77

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property 

Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff

v. 

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30033

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN

ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN

GIA CONNER HIGGINBOTHAM

FRANK N FREDRICKSON

CHERRY L FREDRICKSON

ALVIN F MESSERSMITH

CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH

KYLE SMITH

MICHAEL A JENKINS

CINDY JENKINS

ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE

MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,

DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE

MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,

DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 1, 2021

Last Publication: July 29, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v. 

RALPH A GETZFRED, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30032

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): JAMES T LAWRENCE

CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE

GENE A SMIT

ALICE F SMIT

CHRISTOPHER R HAURY

EARL J GRONNIGER

S JANE GRONNIGER

TOBY J SKAGGS

NELDA J SKAGGS

BRYAN L MCKINLEY

JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY

DENNIS L SELLDEN

DIANA L SELLDEN

BERT CALLAHAN

DEBORAH A CALLAHAN

PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON

MAHLON H GRAY

WILLIAM GRAY IV

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 1, 2021

Last Publication: July 29, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE PURSUANT

TO STORAGE LIEN

Notice is given that, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes Sections 38-21.5-101, et seq. (2015), a public

sale will be held on July 30th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A list of the

unit where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant, last known address and a brief description of the contents follows. If no market value or if no bids are received the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

#33 -357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado- Jason O Kash,188 Starlight Point, Pagosa Springs CO

81147 – ATV in pieces, tools, oil change equipment, and other Miscellaneous Items.

Published July 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV, INC.

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2012, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

INA GROUP LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 280, 281, 282, 283 AND 284 IN PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004326

Schedule Number: 569525104061

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2012-02405

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to INA GROUP LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC. for said year 2015.

That said INA GROUP LLC on the 11th day of June 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to INA GROUP LLC

On the 23rd day of November 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v. 

Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al. 

Defendant

Case No.: 2021CV30038

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

BILLY G WHEAT

SHIRLEY A WHEAT

GARRETT J HEYNS

LORRAINE J HEYNS

JOHN P DAUERS JR

PATRICIA H DAUER

MIKE WALLACE

MARTHA J WALLACE

MARGARET CRUMBACHER

CAM M STEELE

HOWARD E ADKINS JR

SHARON S ROLLANS

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

ELAYNE N DOWLING

JULIE F CRIMIN

DAVID R CRIMIN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 22, 2021

Last Publication: August 19, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12 and19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v. 

Shon Burchett, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30036

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT

RACHEL BURCHETT

DONALD G BENNETT III

ERNEST R MORRISON

MARGARET T FLEMING

MARVIN D FLEMING

INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV

ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE

OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE

JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC

JULIE ANNETTE BAKER

GLADYS M ANDERSON

CHARLIE R ANDERSON

LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

RICHARD ELSEN

MARY THERESA

JERRY F SHINN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 29, 2021

Last Publication: August 26, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Re: Visitor Center Roof Replacement

The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking a contractor to remove and replace the roof at the Town of Pagosa Springs Visitor Center. The existing metal roof is damaged and has aged poorly. There are no known leaks or structural damage in the roof currently. Town staff has determined that a metal roof is the best option for this building and will want all roofing surfaces redone.

Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451. 

Published July 29 and August 5, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Don A. Verrips, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30062

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Linda McNerney Verrips

91 Cleek Court

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Eloisa E. Mascarenas, Deceased

Case No. 21-PR-30051

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Paul E. Padilla

Personal Representative’s Counsel

Padilla Law, P.C.

P.O. Box 2835

Durango, Colorado 81302

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148 

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 20CV5

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on July 15, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta District Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Ava Jade Hamblin be changed to Ava Jade Niesen-Hamblin.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Nancy Carroll Blaine, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30056

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 29, August 5 and 12, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY 
JUNE 2021 PAYABLES
VENDOR NAMEDESCRIPTION AMOUNT 
ADVANCE AUTO PARTSFLEET-PARTS, SUPPLIES, FREIGHT, & TRAINING 1,748.36 
AFLACEMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS  1,853.52 
ALERT TRAFFIC CONTROL, INC.R&B-FLAGGING TESTS 100.00 
ALEXANDER KRANICHR&B-REIMBURSE CDL LICENSE 19.70 
ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS B&G-PORTA TOILETS  355.00 
ALSCOFLEET/R&B/ASCO/DISPATCH-UNIFORMS & RUG SERVICE  948.67 
ALVIN SCHAAFCOMM-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER 119.00 
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES ACSO/JAIL-BUS. PRIME MEMBER, UNIFORMS, OFFICE & INMATE SUPPLIES,  & WEBCAMS 1,910.15 
AMERICAN PUBLIC TRANPORTATIONMET-APTA MEMBERSHIP DUES 250.00 
AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCECOUNTY LIFE INSURANCE 1,504.13 
ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTECOUNTY DISPOSAL  124.00 
ARCHULETA COUNTY TRANSPORTDHS-CW BUS PASSES 200.00 
ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM ASDHS-TANF CONT. SVCS 5/2021 3,330.00 
ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES ANDHS-TANF 8 MENS CLASSES 416.66 
AT YOUR DISPOSALCOUNTY DISPOSAL 926.00 
AT&T MOBILITY LLC.DISPATCH/DHS-CELL PHONES & DATA SVC PLAN 2,943.19 
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.ACSO-TASER INSTRUCTOR CERT 337.50 
BANK OF COLORADOEMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 100.00 
BANK OF THE SAN JUANSEMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 374.64 
BARBARA ELEANOR LUCEROCLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
BLACK HILLS ENERGYCOUNTY GAS 1,905.28 
BRUCKNER’S TRUCK SALESFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 1,328.84 
CABE’S COLLISION FLEET – PARTS, LABOR, & REPAIRS 5,387.07 
CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMSCOUNTY COPIER CONTRACT 2,503.08 
CARL MACHTEXTENSION-CPR/1ST AID TRAINING 320.00 
CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENTEMPLOYEE RETIREMENT  96,941.74 
CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.FINANCE/IT- COMPUTER EQUIPMENT 3,116.43 
CENTENNIAL EQUINE SPORTS MED.ACSO-ANIMAL CRUELTY INVEST. 417.00 
CENTURYLINKCOUNTY PHONES & LONG DISTANCE  2,151.18 
CHARM-TEX INC.JAIL-INMATE SUPPLIES & JANITORIAL SUPPLIES  752.88 
CHEREE HENDERSONCLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
CHRISTINA KRAETSCHEOM-TRNG WILDERNESS 1ST RESPN CLASS 162.00 
CIERRA C. CORLEYCORONER-ON CALL & 1 CALL 200.00 
CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.COUNTY INSURANCE 161,092.40 
CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETYCH/JAIL/R&B/FLEET/ADMIN-FIRST AID SUPPLIES 301.88 
CO. ASSN OF TAX APPRAISERSASSESSOR-2021 DUES/5 STAFF 125.00 
COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST.ACSO-CCW BACKGROUND CHECKS 996.50 
COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUEEMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING  20,057.00 
COLORADO DOCUMENT SECURITYCLERK/ACSO-SHREDDING 867.00 
COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITYEXTENSION-2QTR FORMULA R. YOUNG 3,675.00 
COMPASS TRANSIT CONSULTINGMET-CONSULTING 8,528.00 
CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO.FLEET-SUPPLIES 1,839.64 
COUNTY OF MONTROSEDHS-CS CIVIL SERVICE 21.00 
COUNTY SHERIFFS OF COLORADOACSO-2021 FALL CONFERENCE 275.00 
CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SVC.R&B-ASPHALT 489.40 
CSU EXTENSIONDHS-TANF BABYSITTING ED. GRANT 2,500.00 
DANIEL RIVASCLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
DAVIS ENGINEERING R&B-ENGINEERING BRIDGE & ROADS RECONSTR. 41,410.00 
DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADOCOUNTY DENTAL JUNE 6,759.61 
DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INC.FLEET-SUPPLIES 585.69 
DESERT MOUNTAIN CORP.R&B – ROADWAY CHEMICALS 211,177.20 
DIGITAL DATA TECHNOLOGIESDISPATCH-SOFTWARE ANNUAL FEES 2,100.00 
DOLAN CONSULTING GROUPJAIL/ACSO-LEGAL LIAB & BEST PRACT. TRN.; SURVIVING VERBAL CONFLICT TRN. 2,965.00 
DOORS AND MOREACSO-MTNC & REPAIRS 150.00 
DRAGON ESP, LTD.FLEET-PARTS & SHIPPING 646.00 
DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTINGHR-DRUG TESTING 1,624.50 
DURANGO FAMILY LAWDHS-ADMIN LEGAL SERVICES 3,070.20 
DURANGO MOTOR COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 326.57 
ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.IT-PHONE SYSTEM SUPPORT/UPGRADE 9,983.50 
ECHO VALLEY COUNSELING LLCDHS-APS CLIENT COMPETENCY EVAL 1,200.00 
ELK MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY DISPATCH-MOTOROLA RADIOS/2021 ANNUAL SUPPORT  4,200.00 
FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRYEMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT  617.50 
FEATHERMAN EQUIPMENT LLC.EXTENSION-FEATHERMAN CHICKEN PLUCKER 2,045.34 
FLYERS ENERGY LLC.COUNTY FUEL 28,473.91 
FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC.FLEET-TIRES  –   
FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATESEMPLOYEE FLEX  5,217.21 
G&I SANITATIONSW-PORTA TOILETS 355.00 
GAINSTORMING LTD.DISPATCH-2021 STRATEGIC PLAN 800.00 
GALLS, LLC.JAIL-UNIFORMS 3,491.08 
GIS – HIRERIGHTHR-BACKGROUND CHECKS JUNE  1,232.10 
GRAFIX SHOPPEFLEET-SUPPLIES & SHIPPING 368.90 
GRAINGERFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 376.57 
HUMANE SOCIETY OF PSACSO-ANIMAL SERVICES JUNE 4,166.67 
INLAND KENWORTH US INC.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 3,384.74 
INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES  672.41 
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICEEMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING  139,272.88 
INT’L CITY MGMT. ASSOC. RETIRE.EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS  2,160.02 
JASON HIBBERT CORONER-ON CALL & 1 CALL 200.00 
JEFFREY STUCKWISHCLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
KELLY L. ROBERTSONCORONER – ON CALL 100.00 
KITS FOR KIDZ2021 KIDS SUPPLY KITS 10,224.00 
KRISTY ARCHULETACLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
LA PLATA CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVCDHS-P/I FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MTGS 893.94 
LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURER2021 1QTR DA FEES 122,154.74 
LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATIONCOUNTY ELECTRIC 6,768.24 
LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS CODHS-APRIL 2021 TANF CONTRACT 2,547.77 
LARRY SCOTT WALLADMIN-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFERENCE  374.36 
LAURA VANONIMET- REIMBURSE TRAVEL COSTS 549.08 
LEGAL SHIELDEMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS  156.42 
MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN.EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS  527.00 
MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENTACSO-RADAR INSPECTIONS 600.00 
MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC.IT-EQUIPMENT & FREIGHT 1,891.00 
MOBILE JODHS-CW SCREENING 510.00 
MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND B&G-PANIC BUTTONS 204.98 
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 515.35 
MUD SHAVER CAR WASHFLEET-CAR WASH 119.89 
NANCY MCBROOMDISPATCH-TRAINING REIMBURSEMENT 59.36 
NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSN.ACSO-SHERIFF DUES THRU 7-31-22 198.00 
NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.R&B-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT 1,175.99 
NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT  46.16 
NOREEN GRIEGOCLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
NOVUS AUTO GLASSFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 755.77 
NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.COURTS REQ #06 & #07, COURTS FACILITY ALT #03 & #04 865,355.25 
OFFICE DEPOT INC.FLEET/PLAN/R&B/PUB WORKS/ASSESSOR/ADMIN/EXTENTION/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES & COMP EQUIP. 1,626.27 
ORKIN, LLC.B&G-PW PEST CONTROL 381.00 
OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INC.AIRPORT-MOWING 3,625.00 
PAGCO INCORPORATEDFLEET-SUPPLIES 276.94 
PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANIT.COUNTY WATER & SEWER 1,630.76 
PAGOSA ARTS INITIATIVECOMM-2021 GRANT RECIPIENT 1,000.00 
PAGOSA GLASSACSO-WINDOW SCREENS 75.97 
PAGOSA ROOTERFLEET-SEWER JET MACHINE 265.00 
PAGOSA SPRINGS COMM. DEV. 1ST QTR CDC CONTRIBUTION 5,992.21 
PS MEDICAL CENTERACSO-INMATE MEDICAL CLEARANCE 45,780.30 
PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICOFLEET- PARTS & SUPPLIES  3,973.29 
PBS HEATING & AIRB&G-CH AC SYSTEM REPAIR 3,021.00 
PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALESACSO-CHIPPER RENTAL 147.10 
PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCDHS-2QTR POSTAGE METER LEASE 197.34 
POSTMASTERTREASURER – BOX RENT 790 & 1507 626.00 
POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTSDHS-TAEKWONDO CLASS 3 MOS 195.00 
PSYCHOLOGICAL DIMENSIONSACSO-PSYCH EVALS 350.00 
QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.COUNTY POSTAGE 2,000.00 
RAPISCAN SYSTEMS INC.ACSO X-RAY SECURITY SYSTEM  21,618.56 
REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATESCOURTS FACILITY ADMIN 6,500.00 
ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY CO.FLEET-BLADES & FREIGHT 6,865.00 
RONNIE MAEZCOMMISS-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER 374.36 
RUSSELL HORSTMANMET-MEDICAL REIMBURSE 100.00 
SAMANTHA COURTNEYCLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANYJAIL-FOOD & SUPPLIES  18,854.65 
SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSONSW-CONSULTING/ENGINEERING 20,244.36 
SKYLINE STEELR&B-CULVERTS HATCHER CIR. 17,745.68 
SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGYCOUNTY OFFICE SUPPLIES 175.85 
SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM.DHS-TANF CONTRACT APRIL 2,349.70 
STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)CLERK-RENEWALS 1,031.29 
STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVINGR&B-ASPHALT 302.00 
SUTTON AUTOMOTIVEFLEET-PARTS & FREIGHT 226.54 
TERRY’S ACE HARDWAREACSO/SW/OEM-SMALL TOOLS, PARTS, SUPPLIES & UNIFORMS 521.13 
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF STATEDHS-CS BIRTH CERT. CORRECTION 25.00 
THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN MET/HR/W&P/FINANCE-ADVERTISING & LEGAL 1,054.37 
THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.B&G/AIRPORT/FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 326.67 
THE SIDWELL COMPANYIT-ESRI ADDRESS MGMT IMPLEM. 1,108.50 
TOMI BLISSELECTIONS – SUMMER CONFERENCE 200.50 
TONYA M. HAMILTONCORONER-ON CALL 100.00 
TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGSCOUNTY SEWER & DHS ELECTRIC  1,023.00 
TRIPLE C COMMUNICATIONS6 JAIL RADIOS 8,618.60 
TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICSJAIL-INMATE MEDICAL APRIL LABS 171.08 
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.FINANCE-INCODE/TYLER ANNUAL FEES 35,218.64 
UMB BANK, N.A.EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 463.52 
UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLYCLERK-OCE CONTRACT 135.00 
VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.COUNTY CLEANNG 8,372.85 
VALUEWEST, INC.ASSESSOR – COMMERCIAL APPRAISAL 3,400.00 
VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANYW&P-CHEMICALS 6,285.54 
VERIZON WIRELESSVERIZON WIRELESS 45.16 
VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS COUNTY INTERNET & INTRANET 3,505.40 
WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 535.17 
WARREN BROWNCOMMISS-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER. 374.36 
WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARDLDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC.  27,234.48 
WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORSJAIL/AIRPORT-INMATE MTNC., JANITORIAL, SUPPLIES  1,073.63 
WESTERN TECHNOLOGIES INC.COURTS FACILITY ENGINEERING 2,235.00 
WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.DISPATCH-JUNE SUBSCRIPTION 1,828.00 
WPL TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGFLEET – SHIPPING & FREIGHT 19.50 
 2,101,103.51 
Previous articleWhat motivates us toward healthy behaviors

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Thingamajig’s first gala fundraiser Saturday to feature cabaret show and auction of performers

By Carole HowardThingamajig Theatre Company The first of two fundraising galas for Thingamajig Theatre Company takes place this Saturday evening, July 31, when 20 of...

Mountain Light Music to present ‘A Night at the Movies’ Aug. 6

COVID-19: CDC issues new guidance on masking

Gardening Journey

Archuleta Housing Corporation to celebrate 50th anniversary at 19th Hole Concert Series tonight

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
674FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the pine grosbeak. Take a look...

August special events at Chimney Rock National Monument

By Nadia WerbyChimney Rock Interpretive Association There’s still time to enjoy Chimney Rock National Monument this summer. Self-guided tours and monthly special programs bring this...

Hughes Pavilion remains incomplete despite purchase agreement

By Clayton ChaneyStaff Writer It’s been over a year and a half since the Western Heritage Event Center (WHEC) entered into a purchase and sale...

Stewardship begins in your backyard

By Ethan ProudArchuleta County Weedand Pest Department There are few management problems that span the multi-hundred acre ranches all the way to patio lots around...

Fire restrictions lifted for county, tribal lands

By Randi Pierce Staff Writer Due to recent rains, additional area agencies lifted fire restrictions this week. On Monday, Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez announced via letter...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

The Motet, Afrobeatniks to play Party in the Park events scheduled for Durango, Pagosa...

Jill Davis KSUT Instead of holding just one signature Party in the Park in 2021, KSUT will hold two such events — on Friday, July 30,...

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...
Pagosa Springs
thunderstorm
74.7 ° F
80.5 °
67.5 °
39 %
2.6mph
75 %
Sat
75 °
Sun
76 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
74 °
Wed
77 °

Obituaries