Public Notices — July 29, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Masters Place Condominiums Property
Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30033
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN
ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN
GIA CONNER HIGGINBOTHAM
FRANK N FREDRICKSON
CHERRY L FREDRICKSON
ALVIN F MESSERSMITH
CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH
KYLE SMITH
MICHAEL A JENKINS
CINDY JENKINS
ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE
MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,
DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987
DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE
MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,
DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 1, 2021
Last Publication: July 29, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
RALPH A GETZFRED, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30032
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): JAMES T LAWRENCE
CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE
GENE A SMIT
ALICE F SMIT
CHRISTOPHER R HAURY
EARL J GRONNIGER
S JANE GRONNIGER
TOBY J SKAGGS
NELDA J SKAGGS
BRYAN L MCKINLEY
JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY
DENNIS L SELLDEN
DIANA L SELLDEN
BERT CALLAHAN
DEBORAH A CALLAHAN
PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON
MAHLON H GRAY
WILLIAM GRAY IV
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 1, 2021
Last Publication: July 29, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF LIEN SALE PURSUANT
TO STORAGE LIEN
Notice is given that, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes Sections 38-21.5-101, et seq. (2015), a public
sale will be held on July 30th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A list of the
unit where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant, last known address and a brief description of the contents follows. If no market value or if no bids are received the goods will be otherwise disposed of.
#33 -357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado- Jason O Kash,188 Starlight Point, Pagosa Springs CO
81147 – ATV in pieces, tools, oil change equipment, and other Miscellaneous Items.
Published July 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV, INC.
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2012, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
INA GROUP LLC
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 280, 281, 282, 283 AND 284 IN PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.
Account Number: R004326
Schedule Number: 569525104061
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2012-02405
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to INA GROUP LLC
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC. for said year 2015.
That said INA GROUP LLC on the 11th day of June 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to INA GROUP LLC
On the 23rd day of November 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.
Defendant
Case No.: 2021CV30038
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
BILLY G WHEAT
SHIRLEY A WHEAT
GARRETT J HEYNS
LORRAINE J HEYNS
JOHN P DAUERS JR
PATRICIA H DAUER
MIKE WALLACE
MARTHA J WALLACE
MARGARET CRUMBACHER
CAM M STEELE
HOWARD E ADKINS JR
SHARON S ROLLANS
DON HARRIS
JEANNINE HARRIS
ELAYNE N DOWLING
JULIE F CRIMIN
DAVID R CRIMIN
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 22, 2021
Last Publication: August 19, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Shon Burchett, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30036
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT
RACHEL BURCHETT
DONALD G BENNETT III
ERNEST R MORRISON
MARGARET T FLEMING
MARVIN D FLEMING
INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV
ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE
OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE
JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC
JULIE ANNETTE BAKER
GLADYS M ANDERSON
CHARLIE R ANDERSON
LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
RICHARD ELSEN
MARY THERESA
JERRY F SHINN
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 29, 2021
Last Publication: August 26, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Re: Visitor Center Roof Replacement
The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking a contractor to remove and replace the roof at the Town of Pagosa Springs Visitor Center. The existing metal roof is damaged and has aged poorly. There are no known leaks or structural damage in the roof currently. Town staff has determined that a metal roof is the best option for this building and will want all roofing surfaces redone.
Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Don A. Verrips, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30062
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Linda McNerney Verrips
91 Cleek Court
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Eloisa E. Mascarenas, Deceased
Case No. 21-PR-30051
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Paul E. Padilla
Personal Representative’s Counsel
Padilla Law, P.C.
P.O. Box 2835
Durango, Colorado 81302
Archuleta County Combined Courts
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 20CV5
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on July 15, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta District Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Ava Jade Hamblin be changed to Ava Jade Niesen-Hamblin.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nancy Carroll Blaine, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30056
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 29, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|JUNE 2021 PAYABLES
|VENDOR NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-PARTS, SUPPLIES, FREIGHT, & TRAINING
|1,748.36
|AFLAC
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|1,853.52
|ALERT TRAFFIC CONTROL, INC.
|R&B-FLAGGING TESTS
|100.00
|ALEXANDER KRANICH
|R&B-REIMBURSE CDL LICENSE
|19.70
|ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS
|B&G-PORTA TOILETS
|355.00
|ALSCO
|FLEET/R&B/ASCO/DISPATCH-UNIFORMS & RUG SERVICE
|948.67
|ALVIN SCHAAF
|COMM-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER
|119.00
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|ACSO/JAIL-BUS. PRIME MEMBER, UNIFORMS, OFFICE & INMATE SUPPLIES, & WEBCAMS
|1,910.15
|AMERICAN PUBLIC TRANPORTATION
|MET-APTA MEMBERSHIP DUES
|250.00
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCE
|COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE
|1,504.13
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|COUNTY DISPOSAL
|124.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY TRANSPORT
|DHS-CW BUS PASSES
|200.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM AS
|DHS-TANF CONT. SVCS 5/2021
|3,330.00
|ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES AN
|DHS-TANF 8 MENS CLASSES
|416.66
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|COUNTY DISPOSAL
|926.00
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|DISPATCH/DHS-CELL PHONES & DATA SVC PLAN
|2,943.19
|AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
|ACSO-TASER INSTRUCTOR CERT
|337.50
|BANK OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS
|100.00
|BANK OF THE SAN JUANS
|EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS
|374.64
|BARBARA ELEANOR LUCERO
|CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY GAS
|1,905.28
|BRUCKNER’S TRUCK SALES
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,328.84
|CABE’S COLLISION
|FLEET – PARTS, LABOR, & REPAIRS
|5,387.07
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT
|2,503.08
|CARL MACHT
|EXTENSION-CPR/1ST AID TRAINING
|320.00
|CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT
|96,941.74
|CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.
|FINANCE/IT- COMPUTER EQUIPMENT
|3,116.43
|CENTENNIAL EQUINE SPORTS MED.
|ACSO-ANIMAL CRUELTY INVEST.
|417.00
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY PHONES & LONG DISTANCE
|2,151.18
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|JAIL-INMATE SUPPLIES & JANITORIAL SUPPLIES
|752.88
|CHEREE HENDERSON
|CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|CHRISTINA KRAETSCH
|EOM-TRNG WILDERNESS 1ST RESPN CLASS
|162.00
|CIERRA C. CORLEY
|CORONER-ON CALL & 1 CALL
|200.00
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.
|COUNTY INSURANCE
|161,092.40
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|CH/JAIL/R&B/FLEET/ADMIN-FIRST AID SUPPLIES
|301.88
|CO. ASSN OF TAX APPRAISERS
|ASSESSOR-2021 DUES/5 STAFF
|125.00
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST.
|ACSO-CCW BACKGROUND CHECKS
|996.50
|COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING
|20,057.00
|COLORADO DOCUMENT SECURITY
|CLERK/ACSO-SHREDDING
|867.00
|COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY
|EXTENSION-2QTR FORMULA R. YOUNG
|3,675.00
|COMPASS TRANSIT CONSULTING
|MET-CONSULTING
|8,528.00
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO.
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|1,839.64
|COUNTY OF MONTROSE
|DHS-CS CIVIL SERVICE
|21.00
|COUNTY SHERIFFS OF COLORADO
|ACSO-2021 FALL CONFERENCE
|275.00
|CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SVC.
|R&B-ASPHALT
|489.40
|CSU EXTENSION
|DHS-TANF BABYSITTING ED. GRANT
|2,500.00
|DANIEL RIVAS
|CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|DAVIS ENGINEERING
|R&B-ENGINEERING BRIDGE & ROADS RECONSTR.
|41,410.00
|DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO
|COUNTY DENTAL JUNE
|6,759.61
|DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INC.
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|585.69
|DESERT MOUNTAIN CORP.
|R&B – ROADWAY CHEMICALS
|211,177.20
|DIGITAL DATA TECHNOLOGIES
|DISPATCH-SOFTWARE ANNUAL FEES
|2,100.00
|DOLAN CONSULTING GROUP
|JAIL/ACSO-LEGAL LIAB & BEST PRACT. TRN.; SURVIVING VERBAL CONFLICT TRN.
|2,965.00
|DOORS AND MORE
|ACSO-MTNC & REPAIRS
|150.00
|DRAGON ESP, LTD.
|FLEET-PARTS & SHIPPING
|646.00
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING
|HR-DRUG TESTING
|1,624.50
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-ADMIN LEGAL SERVICES
|3,070.20
|DURANGO MOTOR COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|326.57
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT-PHONE SYSTEM SUPPORT/UPGRADE
|9,983.50
|ECHO VALLEY COUNSELING LLC
|DHS-APS CLIENT COMPETENCY EVAL
|1,200.00
|ELK MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY
|DISPATCH-MOTOROLA RADIOS/2021 ANNUAL SUPPORT
|4,200.00
|FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|617.50
|FEATHERMAN EQUIPMENT LLC.
|EXTENSION-FEATHERMAN CHICKEN PLUCKER
|2,045.34
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|COUNTY FUEL
|28,473.91
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC.
|FLEET-TIRES
|–
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE FLEX
|5,217.21
|G&I SANITATION
|SW-PORTA TOILETS
|355.00
|GAINSTORMING LTD.
|DISPATCH-2021 STRATEGIC PLAN
|800.00
|GALLS, LLC.
|JAIL-UNIFORMS
|3,491.08
|GIS – HIRERIGHT
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS JUNE
|1,232.10
|GRAFIX SHOPPE
|FLEET-SUPPLIES & SHIPPING
|368.90
|GRAINGER
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|376.57
|HUMANE SOCIETY OF PS
|ACSO-ANIMAL SERVICES JUNE
|4,166.67
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|3,384.74
|INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|672.41
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING
|139,272.88
|INT’L CITY MGMT. ASSOC. RETIRE.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|2,160.02
|JASON HIBBERT
|CORONER-ON CALL & 1 CALL
|200.00
|JEFFREY STUCKWISH
|CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONER – ON CALL
|100.00
|KITS FOR KIDZ
|2021 KIDS SUPPLY KITS
|10,224.00
|KRISTY ARCHULETA
|CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|LA PLATA CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVC
|DHS-P/I FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MTGS
|893.94
|LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURER
|2021 1QTR DA FEES
|122,154.74
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|6,768.24
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS CO
|DHS-APRIL 2021 TANF CONTRACT
|2,547.77
|LARRY SCOTT WALL
|ADMIN-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFERENCE
|374.36
|LAURA VANONI
|MET- REIMBURSE TRAVEL COSTS
|549.08
|LEGAL SHIELD
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|156.42
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|527.00
|MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT
|ACSO-RADAR INSPECTIONS
|600.00
|MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC.
|IT-EQUIPMENT & FREIGHT
|1,891.00
|MOBILE JO
|DHS-CW SCREENING
|510.00
|MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND
|B&G-PANIC BUTTONS
|204.98
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|515.35
|MUD SHAVER CAR WASH
|FLEET-CAR WASH
|119.89
|NANCY MCBROOM
|DISPATCH-TRAINING REIMBURSEMENT
|59.36
|NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSN.
|ACSO-SHERIFF DUES THRU 7-31-22
|198.00
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|R&B-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT
|1,175.99
|NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|46.16
|NOREEN GRIEGO
|CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|NOVUS AUTO GLASS
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|755.77
|NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.
|COURTS REQ #06 & #07, COURTS FACILITY ALT #03 & #04
|865,355.25
|OFFICE DEPOT INC.
|FLEET/PLAN/R&B/PUB WORKS/ASSESSOR/ADMIN/EXTENTION/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES & COMP EQUIP.
|1,626.27
|ORKIN, LLC.
|B&G-PW PEST CONTROL
|381.00
|OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INC.
|AIRPORT-MOWING
|3,625.00
|PAGCO INCORPORATED
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|276.94
|PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANIT.
|COUNTY WATER & SEWER
|1,630.76
|PAGOSA ARTS INITIATIVE
|COMM-2021 GRANT RECIPIENT
|1,000.00
|PAGOSA GLASS
|ACSO-WINDOW SCREENS
|75.97
|PAGOSA ROOTER
|FLEET-SEWER JET MACHINE
|265.00
|PAGOSA SPRINGS COMM. DEV.
|1ST QTR CDC CONTRIBUTION
|5,992.21
|PS MEDICAL CENTER
|ACSO-INMATE MEDICAL CLEARANCE
|45,780.30
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET- PARTS & SUPPLIES
|3,973.29
|PBS HEATING & AIR
|B&G-CH AC SYSTEM REPAIR
|3,021.00
|PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES
|ACSO-CHIPPER RENTAL
|147.10
|PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANC
|DHS-2QTR POSTAGE METER LEASE
|197.34
|POSTMASTER
|TREASURER – BOX RENT 790 & 1507
|626.00
|POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTS
|DHS-TAEKWONDO CLASS 3 MOS
|195.00
|PSYCHOLOGICAL DIMENSIONS
|ACSO-PSYCH EVALS
|350.00
|QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.
|COUNTY POSTAGE
|2,000.00
|RAPISCAN SYSTEMS INC.
|ACSO X-RAY SECURITY SYSTEM
|21,618.56
|REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATES
|COURTS FACILITY ADMIN
|6,500.00
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-BLADES & FREIGHT
|6,865.00
|RONNIE MAEZ
|COMMISS-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER
|374.36
|RUSSELL HORSTMAN
|MET-MEDICAL REIMBURSE
|100.00
|SAMANTHA COURTNEY
|CLERK-SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|JAIL-FOOD & SUPPLIES
|18,854.65
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|SW-CONSULTING/ENGINEERING
|20,244.36
|SKYLINE STEEL
|R&B-CULVERTS HATCHER CIR.
|17,745.68
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|COUNTY OFFICE SUPPLIES
|175.85
|SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM.
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT APRIL
|2,349.70
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK-RENEWALS
|1,031.29
|STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVING
|R&B-ASPHALT
|302.00
|SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE
|FLEET-PARTS & FREIGHT
|226.54
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|ACSO/SW/OEM-SMALL TOOLS, PARTS, SUPPLIES & UNIFORMS
|521.13
|TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF STATE
|DHS-CS BIRTH CERT. CORRECTION
|25.00
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|MET/HR/W&P/FINANCE-ADVERTISING & LEGAL
|1,054.37
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.
|B&G/AIRPORT/FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|326.67
|THE SIDWELL COMPANY
|IT-ESRI ADDRESS MGMT IMPLEM.
|1,108.50
|TOMI BLISS
|ELECTIONS – SUMMER CONFERENCE
|200.50
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONER-ON CALL
|100.00
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|COUNTY SEWER & DHS ELECTRIC
|1,023.00
|TRIPLE C COMMUNICATIONS
|6 JAIL RADIOS
|8,618.60
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
|JAIL-INMATE MEDICAL APRIL LABS
|171.08
|TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|FINANCE-INCODE/TYLER ANNUAL FEES
|35,218.64
|UMB BANK, N.A.
|EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS
|463.52
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|CLERK-OCE CONTRACT
|135.00
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|COUNTY CLEANNG
|8,372.85
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|ASSESSOR – COMMERCIAL APPRAISAL
|3,400.00
|VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY
|W&P-CHEMICALS
|6,285.54
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|45.16
|VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS
|COUNTY INTERNET & INTRANET
|3,505.40
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|535.17
|WARREN BROWN
|COMMISS-CCI 2021 SUMMER CONFER.
|374.36
|WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARD
|LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC.
|27,234.48
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|JAIL/AIRPORT-INMATE MTNC., JANITORIAL, SUPPLIES
|1,073.63
|WESTERN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|COURTS FACILITY ENGINEERING
|2,235.00
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.
|DISPATCH-JUNE SUBSCRIPTION
|1,828.00
|WPL TRANSPORTATION HOLDING
|FLEET – SHIPPING & FREIGHT
|19.50
|2,101,103.51