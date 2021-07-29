Fall sports just around the corner

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Fall sports are just around the corner for Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS), with the first of the sports set to begin practices on Aug. 2.

According to a Facebook post from PSHS, golf and football will start on Monday, Aug. 2.

Cross-country, boys’ soccer, volleyball and cheerleading will start the following Monday, Aug. 9.

All athletes, the post notes, will need a physical and all of their required paperwork completed on PlanetHS before they are eligible to participate in practices.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Athletic Director Chantelle Jordan at cjordan.pagosa.k12.co.us.