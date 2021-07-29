73.5 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, July 31, 2021

Fall sports just around the corner

13

By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer

Fall sports are just around the corner for Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS), with the first of the sports set to begin practices on Aug. 2.

According to a Facebook post from PSHS, golf and football will start on Monday, Aug. 2.

Cross-country, boys’ soccer, volleyball and cheerleading will start the following Monday, Aug. 9.

All athletes, the post notes, will need a physical and all of their required paperwork completed on PlanetHS before they are eligible to participate in practices.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Athletic Director Chantelle Jordan at cjordan.pagosa.k12.co.us.

Thingamajig's first gala fundraiser Saturday to feature cabaret show and auction of performers

By Carole HowardThingamajig Theatre Company The first of two fundraising galas for Thingamajig Theatre Company takes place this Saturday evening, July 31, when 20 of...

Mountain Light Music to present 'A Night at the Movies' Aug. 6

COVID-19: CDC issues new guidance on masking

Gardening Journey

Archuleta Housing Corporation to celebrate 50th anniversary at 19th Hole Concert Series tonight

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the pine grosbeak. Take a look...

August special events at Chimney Rock National Monument

By Nadia WerbyChimney Rock Interpretive Association There’s still time to enjoy Chimney Rock National Monument this summer. Self-guided tours and monthly special programs bring this...

Hughes Pavilion remains incomplete despite purchase agreement

By Clayton ChaneyStaff Writer It’s been over a year and a half since the Western Heritage Event Center (WHEC) entered into a purchase and sale...

Stewardship begins in your backyard

By Ethan ProudArchuleta County Weedand Pest Department There are few management problems that span the multi-hundred acre ranches all the way to patio lots around...

Fire restrictions lifted for county, tribal lands

By Randi Pierce Staff Writer Due to recent rains, additional area agencies lifted fire restrictions this week. On Monday, Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez announced via letter...

The Motet, Afrobeatniks to play Party in the Park events scheduled for Durango, Pagosa...

Jill Davis KSUT Instead of holding just one signature Party in the Park in 2021, KSUT will hold two such events — on Friday, July 30,...

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...
