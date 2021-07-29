73.5 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, July 31, 2021

Fair admission will be free in celebration of 70th anniversary

By Lisa Vail
Archuleta County Fair Board

Why come to the Archuleta County Fair? Well, just ask these 4-H kids. 

Max said come to the fair to learn new things from the poster boards, maybe think about your kids joining 4-H or how you can help. It’s also just a great place to go to get out and have some fun. 

Nicoletta said you might see something interesting and maybe something that you can make, too, such as cake decorating. 

Makaela encouraged folks to come to the Junior Livestock Auction and buy some meat, also observe what others have done and learned so that you can learn, too. 

Tucker said the fair is for the whole county, not just 4-H; it promotes and showcases the skills and hard work of the community. 

It’s Lorah’s last year with 4-H, so come and support her and all the other 4-H kids at their big end-of-year party.

Go to https://archuletacountyfair.com for a complete schedule of the livestock shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A new event this year is the Alpaca Show. The Exhibit Hall will be open each day 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing Sunday at 4 p.m. A popular attraction of the Exhibit Hall is the quilt display and there will be many gorgeous quilts to see this year. The Chuckwagon Dinner is Saturday at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Junior Livestock Auction at 6 p.m. Details for obtaining Chuckwagon Dinner tickets and preregistering as a buyer are available on the fair website. You can also call Becky or Terry at (970) 264-5931 with any questions. 

In addition to the 4-H livestock shows and Exhibit Hall, there will be lots of other fun activities and events. The ever-popular and exciting Bares, Broncs, and Bulls Rodeo is on Friday night, followed by live music by Tim Sullivan. Saturday has a rodeo in the afternoon followed by the 4-H Chuckwagon Dinner, Junior Livestock Auction and fair dance with the Jeffrey Allan Band. Pagosa Springs Rotary will be hosting the beer garden again this year, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pagosa Pirates wrestling. Go to https://archuletacountyfair.com for a complete schedule. 

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the fair, general admission to the fair is free this year. This includes the Livestock tent, Exhibit Hall, Activity Tent and food vendors. 

There will be a charge for the Friday and Saturday rodeos, with tickets available at the gate. Tickets for each rodeo are $15 per adult, $8 ages 4-17 and free for kids 3 and under. If you buy a ticket for both rodeos, the charge is $25 per adult and $12 per child ages 4-17. See you at the fair.

Pagosa Springs
