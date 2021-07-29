Archuleta Housing Corporation to celebrate 50th anniversary at 19th Hole Concert Series tonight

From the April 19, 1973 Pagosa Springs SUN

Archuleta Housing Corporation founders and community leaders break ground in 1973. From left to right are Emmet Martinez, member of the Archuleta Housing Corporation original board; Ross Maestas, from the town board; Santana Lujan, member of the Archuleta Housing Corporation original board; C.H. Taylor, contractor; George Alley, county commissioner; Ben K. Lynch, member of the Archuleta Housing Corporation original board; and Father Bernard Rotger, chairman member of the Archuleta Housing Corporation original board of directors.



Photo courtesy Archuleta Housing Corporation

The original buildings at Site C of the Archuleta Housing Corporation, 302 S. 9th St. In addition to being the featured nonprofit at this week’s 19th Hole Concert, Archuleta Housing Corp will be celebrating 50 years of providing affordable housing locally.

By Nicole Holt

Archuleta Housing Corporation

On Thursday, July 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, Archuleta Housing Corporation will be celebrating 50 years of providing affordable housing to the community in Pagosa Springs.

Selected as a grant recipient by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado, Archuleta Housing Corp will be closing out the 19th Hole Concert Series with Jack Ellis and Out On Work Release performing.

Archuleta Housing Corp is a nonprofit corporation organized in March 1971 by the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, who saw the need for low-income housing. A 20-unit apartment complex was built downtown in 1973. As time went on, Archuleta Housing Corp answered the increased housing need with more apartments, all located in downtown Pagosa Springs, now totaling 52 low-income family units which house over 166 residents.

Archuleta Housing Corp created an additional housing development in 1996, Archuleta Housing for the Elderly, providing an additional 12 low-income housing units for the senior population. It, too, is celebrating a landmark anniversary of 25 years of housing service in Pagosa Springs.

Archuleta Housing Corporation is financed and constructed under Section 8 of Title II of the U.S. Housing Act of 1937. Under this program, housing is provided to low- and moderate-income families through a subsidized housing assistance contract between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Archuleta Housing Corp. Archuleta Housing Corp provides affordable housing to families and seniors living under 50 percent area median income (AMI). Archuleta Housing Corp provides subsidized rents at 30 percent of our residents’ income, which includes all utilities paid for by Archuleta Housing, helping their residents keep their bills low, and their heat and lights on.

At the anniversary celebration on Thursday, July 29, the current board of directors and the staff will be honoring the founders of Archuleta Housing Corporation and the members of the community who participated it its history and achievements, including Ross Aragon, Nancy Shepard, The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Rev. Bernard Rotger, Santana Lujan, Amadeo Martinez, Emmett Martinez and Ben K. Lynch, among others.

We hope you can join at the 19th Hole Concert Series at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club to celebrate and support Archuleta Housing Corp and the three other nonprofits that are beneficiaries of the 19th Hole Concerts. The cash entrance fee is $10 per head. Tickets are available at the door — cash only. There will be a cash bar and food can be purchased on site. With the generous donation of the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA), all tickets are paid in full for all residents and their families to attend the event. All proceeds from the 19th Hole Concert Series will be distributed equally amongst the four featured organizations. Bring a chair or blanket and come out and enjoy the music.