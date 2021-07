Photo courtesy Becky Jacobson

Members of the Archuleta County Dog project competed in showmanship and obedience classes this past weekend in the 2021 Archuleta County Fair 4-H Dog Show. Grand Champion Showmanship went to Madeline Baker and Sunny (left); Reserve Champion Showmanship and Grand Champion Obedience went to Charity Domingo and Ani (center); Reserve Champion Obedience went to Carlie Bridges and Emmie (right). The event took place ahead of the fair’s main schedule, Aug. 5-8.