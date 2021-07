By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Effective today, July 26, fire restrictions in Archuleta County are lifted, per a letter from Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez.

The letter asks people to continue to follow safe burning practices and includes a reminder that all open burning in Archuleta County requires a permit.

Permits can be purchased from the Pagosa Fire Protection District at 191 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Last week, fire restrictions were lifted for the San Juan National Forest.

