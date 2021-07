Memorial service for Keagan Christopher Smith, son of Chris and Michele Smith, will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 4:30 pm at the Reservoir Hill gazebo, Pagosa Springs, to be followed by “Last coffee with Keag” provided by ROOT Coffee Cafe. Parking will be at the Reservoir Hill trailhead. You can walk up or take a provided shuttle. Please bring a chair and umbrella. This event is open to anyone who knew and cared for Keagan.

Related