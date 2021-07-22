Upcoming Archuleta County Fair an annual highlight for 4-H’ers

By Lisa Vail

Archuleta County Fair Board

The Archuleta County Fair is the highlight of the year for the 4-H kids.

There will be many projects on display in the Exhibit Hall from rocketry to clothing to scrapbooking. Another main attraction is the livestock tent in which the kids show off the steers, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens and turkeys that they have cared for and raised since spring.

Lorah, age 18, and Tucker, age 13, have been participating in 4-H since their first year as 5-year-old Cloverbuds. In addition to their livestock projects, Lorah has done projects in sewing, cooking, scrapbooking and gardening, while Tucker has done woodworking. This year, they are each showing a market steer in the competition. These steers will also be entered into the “Bred and Fed” competition, meaning they are from local Archuleta County stock.

In addition to working on projects, a big benefit of 4-H for both Lorah and Tucker has been developing leadership and public speaking skills, as well as meeting other kids from around the state at conferences, plus having a lot of fun.

Go to https://archuletacountyfair.com for a complete schedule of the livestock shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Exhibit Hall will be open each day 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing Sunday at 4 p.m. The Chuckwagon Dinner is Saturday at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Junior Livestock Auction at 6 p.m.

Details for obtaining Chuckwagon Dinner tickets and preregistering as a buyer are available on the website https://archuletacountyfair.com. You can also call Becky or Terry at (970) 264-5931 with any questions. Come to the fair to support these amazing 4-H kids and their hard work.

Volunteers are still needed. If you would like to volunteer, please go to the Archuleta County Fair website for the link to the Sign-Up Genius. There are a variety of four-hour time slots available for everything from driving the kids’ train to monitoring an entrance gate. Bring a friend to share the fun.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the fair, general admission to the fair is free this year. This includes the Livestock tent, Exhibit Hall, Activity Tent and food vendors. There will be a charge for the Friday and Saturday rodeos, with tickets available at the gate. Please check the website for more information.