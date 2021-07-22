Literary Ladies Book Club will meet at Ruby Sisson Library July 23

By Marilyn Stroud

Literary Ladies Book Club

Yes, the Literary Ladies Book Club will meet at the library on Friday, July 23, from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Freedom has returned to our group.

We will be discussing “The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers (And Their Muses)” by Terri Lynne DeFino.

This is a “whimsical, moving novel about a retirement home for literary legends who spar, conjure up new stories and almost magically change the lives of the people around them.”

Bar Harbor is a beautiful town located north of Portland, Maine, on the coast. Alfonso Carducci was one of the writers who made a major financial contribution to the home that has nurses, orderlies, dining service, private rooms or suites, and beautiful grounds. He is well-known for his writings but also for his lovers, alcohol, parties and literary rivalries. Due to physical health problems, he now has joined his peers at the retirement home and prefers to keep up some of his writing skills with their assistance.

Come join us for this interesting discussion on Friday, July 23.