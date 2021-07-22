76.5 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, July 23, 2021

19th Hole Concert Series continues tonight with Zia Chicks

62

By Al Pfister
Pagosa Pickleball Club 

The Pagosa Pickleball Club (PPC) is honored to have been selected by the Community Foundation as one of four nonprofits to host the 19th Hole Concert Series this year. The Zia Chicks will be the featured artist at this week’s event that starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. 

Attendance records have been set at the first two concerts of 2021. Please help us enjoy the coffeehouse-style favorites of the Zia Chicks while admiring the backdrop of the San Juan Mountains and set yet another attendance record. The $10 cash cover charge supports four local nonprofits: Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Thingamajig Theatre Company, PPC and Archuleta Housing, with the proceeds from the cover charges being divided evenly amongst the four nonprofits.

The PPC has been active in the Pagosa area since 2010. However, we became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2017 to further our mission of enhancing the health and welfare of the general public by encouraging, organizing and promoting the development and growth of pickleball in the Pagosa Springs area and surrounding region. With pickleball being the fastest-growing sport in America and appealing to all age groups and all skill levels, our membership has grown to 276. We offer free lessons and have all the necessary equipment to help people learn the sport and/or improve their pickleball skills. 

We currently play outdoors at South Pagosa Park and inside at the Ross Aragon Community Center. With the ever-growing popularity of pickleball, both locally and nationally, the number of players greatly exceeds court availability. To meet this growing demand, we are a couple years into a capital improvement campaign project to build eight permanent, dedicated outdoor courts. These courts will enhance the recreational opportunities for local residents of all ages as well as attracting visitors from across the USA and many foreign countries. We have had numerous visitors say they have come to the Pagosa area due to the availability of pickleball facilities, that supplements all the other incredible amenities we have here. To learn more about the PPC, please join us at pagosapickleball.org.

We hope to see you tonight at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy the music of the Zia Chicks and learn more about the healthy sport of pickleball and its local availability, all in support of the four nonprofits.

Previous articleStopping for a snack
Next articleKids Summer Camp at Yamaguchi Park to be offered

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
673FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Bird of the Week

This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the yellow-breasted chat. Listening to this bird can’t help...

PLPOA owners invited to weigh in on Garden on the Trail project

By Rose D. ChavezFood System/Food Equity Coalition Save the date for Saturday, July 31, at 1 p.m. for the annual Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association...

Bucks in velvet

Photo courtesy George Hunyadi These three bucks in velvet were spotted in the Chromo area recently. That velvet provides nutrition and growth to the deers’...

Kids Summer Camp at Yamaguchi Park to be offered

By Bryce Baca Grace in Pagosa Grace in Pagosa is excited to announce a new event for families in our community that is completely free. Aug. 11-14,...

Stopping for a snack

Photo courtesy Beth Tollefsen This deer was too pretty to shoo out of the photographer’s garden before snapping several photographs.

Opinion & Columns

Protecting your health on smoky days (and nights)

By Cheryl WilkinsonPREVIEW Columnist Protecting our family members, animals, homes and businesses is top of the list for everyone in wildfire-prone areas. This year, we...

Stepping out of our own shadow

Celebrate Colorado cherries with grilled cherry crisp

Hard lessons from the border

Citizens asked to complete housing survey

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...

The pandemic made living in the mountains more expensive, and part-timers stayed longer

By Alex HagerMountain town locals know that it has grown increasingly difficult to afford a place to live, and the off-season has become busier...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
74.8 ° F
80.9 °
71.5 °
54 %
0mph
1 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °

Obituaries