19th Hole Concert Series continues tonight with Zia Chicks

By Al Pfister

Pagosa Pickleball Club

The Pagosa Pickleball Club (PPC) is honored to have been selected by the Community Foundation as one of four nonprofits to host the 19th Hole Concert Series this year. The Zia Chicks will be the featured artist at this week’s event that starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

Attendance records have been set at the first two concerts of 2021. Please help us enjoy the coffeehouse-style favorites of the Zia Chicks while admiring the backdrop of the San Juan Mountains and set yet another attendance record. The $10 cash cover charge supports four local nonprofits: Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Thingamajig Theatre Company, PPC and Archuleta Housing, with the proceeds from the cover charges being divided evenly amongst the four nonprofits.

The PPC has been active in the Pagosa area since 2010. However, we became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2017 to further our mission of enhancing the health and welfare of the general public by encouraging, organizing and promoting the development and growth of pickleball in the Pagosa Springs area and surrounding region. With pickleball being the fastest-growing sport in America and appealing to all age groups and all skill levels, our membership has grown to 276. We offer free lessons and have all the necessary equipment to help people learn the sport and/or improve their pickleball skills.

We currently play outdoors at South Pagosa Park and inside at the Ross Aragon Community Center. With the ever-growing popularity of pickleball, both locally and nationally, the number of players greatly exceeds court availability. To meet this growing demand, we are a couple years into a capital improvement campaign project to build eight permanent, dedicated outdoor courts. These courts will enhance the recreational opportunities for local residents of all ages as well as attracting visitors from across the USA and many foreign countries. We have had numerous visitors say they have come to the Pagosa area due to the availability of pickleball facilities, that supplements all the other incredible amenities we have here. To learn more about the PPC, please join us at pagosapickleball.org.

We hope to see you tonight at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy the music of the Zia Chicks and learn more about the healthy sport of pickleball and its local availability, all in support of the four nonprofits.