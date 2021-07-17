62.4 F
Pagosa Springs
Monday, July 19, 2021

Foundation rolls out recovery funding and live music

21

By Briggen Wrinkle
Community Foundation serving
Southwest Colorado

Summer is heating up at the Community Foundation serving
Southwest Colorado.

We are activating the Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF)to provide $150,000+ in recovery grants to nonprofits across southwest Colorado.

Live music is back. Join us at our summer concerts benefiting local nonprofits.

COVID has left its mark on our community, on us and on the people we serve. While we are re-entering life by gathering with friends, attending meetings (inside) and getting back to the office (maybe), we are still seeing the effect of COVID on our lives.

 At the Community Foundation, we have been watching trends, listening to what nonprofits need and thinking of ways we can help the nonprofit sector recover.

And now we are ready to unveil our COVID Recovery Toolkit.

This toolkit is designed to support the nonprofit sector, as well as local businesses. We want these dollars to boost our local economy and support the people who live, work and play in southwest Colorado. 

 Nonprofits can apply for one of these three opportunities, beginning July 15:

• Pivot to Pirouette Grant: Up to $5,000 (unrestricted) to reward an innovative, creative, or out-of-the-box solution your nonprofit implemented during COVID.

• COVID Consequence Grant: Grants up to $5,000 (restricted) to provide a specific capacity-building opportunity that will help your organization move forward.

• Program Boost: Program Related Investment, which includes a loan up to $10,000 at 2.5 percent, with a $2,500 grant as a bonus. 

Grants will be available on a rolling basis through November, until CERF Recovery funds are depleted.

We have listened deeply and nonprofits have shared openly. We designed our COVID Recovery Funding Toolkit around what we heard and hope it helps jumpstart recovery and gives nonprofits the space to think about how their business model may need to evolve.

Help us make a
bigger impact

Please consider donating now to expand our CERF Recovery Toolkit. Donate to CERF at: https://www.coloradogives.org/cerf.

19th Hole Concerts

We welcomed one of our largest crowds ever to last week’s kick-off concert at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. The $10 cash cover charge supports four Archuleta County nonprofits. Proceeds from the cover charges will be divided evenly and granted to: Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa Pickleball Club and Archuleta Housing. 

We have already raised more than $1,000 per organization with our June online ticket sales and our first concert donations.

Join us Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

