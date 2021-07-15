80.8 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Residential housing survey available

1

By Mary Jo Coulehan
Pagosa Springs Area
Chamber of Commerce

There is no secret to the housing market being on fire right now. Not only in Pagosa Springs, but all over the state. There is also no secret to the concern for long-term housing alternatives, again, not only in Pagosa Springs, but all over the state. This doesn’t mean just “affordable” housing, but attainable/more moderate-priced housing. Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs are looking at this issue to try and ascertain if there are ways that housing options can be developed. 

Pagosa Housing Partners, an organization formed several years ago to try and address some of the housing issues in Pagosa Springs, is conducting a survey to try and determine the real need in the community and, from that need, determine the types of housing units that might be developed. The survey is an easy four-page questionnaire. It asks questions such as your current housing condition, monthly housing costs, industry that you work in, housing challenges you might be facing and more. The survey also requests information if you are not satisfied with your current housing condition, why not. Finally, if you are considering moving away from Pagosa, why are you doing so: lack of housing, wages, lack of job opportunities, poor Internet, etc.? 

The survey is being distributed primarily through the business community by volunteers issuing the surveys door to business door. The easiest way to take the survey is through a QR code that you can use with your phone or by accessing it through www.pagosahousingpartners.com. The request is to fill the survey out only once, but please fill it out. If you do not have Internet or your phone cannot manage the QR code, hard copies are available at the following locations: Pagosa Springs Town Hall, the Chamber of Commerce — both on Hot Springs Boulevard near the post office. Other locations include the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, Higher Grounds and Turkey Springs Trading Post. You can obtain hard copies of the survey and fill the survey out at the location and turn them in or take them home and return them to any of the aforementioned locations. All surveys are confidential. The deadline to complete the survey is July 31.

Upcoming events

There are a number of events that are on the Pagosa scene this summer. Of special note is the upcoming 19th Hole Concert Series which started last Thursday and will run throughout the month of July. Benefiting four Pagosa nonprofits, the concerts are held on Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. The cover is $10, and food and drink may be purchased at the venue. 

The Town of Pagosa Springs will continue to hold its free concert in the park on the third Friday of July and August. A beer garden and food trucks are available at the park. 

The Archuleta County Fair will return with all the favorite activities and displays Aug. 4-8. There are so many activities, including craft and food judging, kid’s activities and the popular 4-H BBQ and Livestock Show. Visit its website at www.archuletacountyfair.com for the latest information. 

The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church also brings back its Sunday night bingo games the first and third Sundays of the month from 6 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m. The games are held at the Parish Hall on Lewis Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early-bird games beginning at 5:45 p.m. 

Previous articleDancing with the Pagosa Stars tickets on sale now

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Thingamajig’s Tanya Quinn: The evolution of a prop-tart

By Cynda GreenThingamajig Theatre Company How does a funky, talented ceramic mixed-media artist evolve from “What’s a prop?” to Thingamajig Theatre Company’s properties master extraordinaire?...

Dancing with the Pagosa Stars tickets on sale now

Thingamajig Theater Company to benefit from 19th Hole Concert Series

Town receives unmodified audit opinion, approves public art installations

Lucero/Griego

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
672FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Annual flower garden tour set for Saturday

By Suanne McLellan Mountain High Garden Club  The Mountain High Garden Club is hosting its annual flower tour. There will be four gardens on the tour...

Time to register for youth gymnastics, pee-wee soccer and tee-ball

By Darren LewisSUN Columnist The Recreation Department is excited to offer youth gymnastics for ages 3 and up. Registration is currently being accepted at the...

SJBPH reminds residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases this summer

Chandler GriffinSan Juan Basin Public Health With the Fourth of July approaching and local residents spending more time in the outdoors, San Juan Basin Public...

West Nile virus detected in Colorado mosquitoes

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is reporting West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Colorado for...

Weminuche Audubon meeting will explore balancing local water needs

By Jean ZirnheltWeminuche Audubon Society The Weminuche Audubon Society invites you to join us for our monthly chapter meeting on Wednesday, July 21, at 6:30...

Opinion & Columns

Beating the heat: Don’t let it take you down

By Cheryl WilkinsonPREVIEW Columnist Our bodies are designed to work hard to maintain an even internal temperature. Heat stroke is serious business, so knowing how...

Today’s rule of thumb: How do things line up?

Noxious Weed of the Month: common tansy

As Lake Powell dwindles, wonders open up

Help wanted. Now hiring. Apply today.

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...

The pandemic made living in the mountains more expensive, and part-timers stayed longer

By Alex HagerMountain town locals know that it has grown increasingly difficult to afford a place to live, and the off-season has become busier...

Limits are coming for Crested Butte’s overused camping paradise. But local workers who live...

By Nathaniel MinorCPR News Jonathan Civitelli’s mountain retreat is tucked in a stand of pine trees, close to popular mountain biking trails, and just 15...
Pagosa Springs
scattered clouds
81 ° F
85.9 °
72.9 °
22 %
1.3mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °

Obituaries