Residential housing survey available

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Pagosa Springs Area

Chamber of Commerce

There is no secret to the housing market being on fire right now. Not only in Pagosa Springs, but all over the state. There is also no secret to the concern for long-term housing alternatives, again, not only in Pagosa Springs, but all over the state. This doesn’t mean just “affordable” housing, but attainable/more moderate-priced housing. Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs are looking at this issue to try and ascertain if there are ways that housing options can be developed.

Pagosa Housing Partners, an organization formed several years ago to try and address some of the housing issues in Pagosa Springs, is conducting a survey to try and determine the real need in the community and, from that need, determine the types of housing units that might be developed. The survey is an easy four-page questionnaire. It asks questions such as your current housing condition, monthly housing costs, industry that you work in, housing challenges you might be facing and more. The survey also requests information if you are not satisfied with your current housing condition, why not. Finally, if you are considering moving away from Pagosa, why are you doing so: lack of housing, wages, lack of job opportunities, poor Internet, etc.?

The survey is being distributed primarily through the business community by volunteers issuing the surveys door to business door. The easiest way to take the survey is through a QR code that you can use with your phone or by accessing it through www.pagosahousingpartners.com. The request is to fill the survey out only once, but please fill it out. If you do not have Internet or your phone cannot manage the QR code, hard copies are available at the following locations: Pagosa Springs Town Hall, the Chamber of Commerce — both on Hot Springs Boulevard near the post office. Other locations include the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, Higher Grounds and Turkey Springs Trading Post. You can obtain hard copies of the survey and fill the survey out at the location and turn them in or take them home and return them to any of the aforementioned locations. All surveys are confidential. The deadline to complete the survey is July 31.

Upcoming events

There are a number of events that are on the Pagosa scene this summer. Of special note is the upcoming 19th Hole Concert Series which started last Thursday and will run throughout the month of July. Benefiting four Pagosa nonprofits, the concerts are held on Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. The cover is $10, and food and drink may be purchased at the venue.

The Town of Pagosa Springs will continue to hold its free concert in the park on the third Friday of July and August. A beer garden and food trucks are available at the park.

The Archuleta County Fair will return with all the favorite activities and displays Aug. 4-8. There are so many activities, including craft and food judging, kid’s activities and the popular 4-H BBQ and Livestock Show. Visit its website at www.archuletacountyfair.com for the latest information.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church also brings back its Sunday night bingo games the first and third Sundays of the month from 6 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m. The games are held at the Parish Hall on Lewis Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early-bird games beginning at 5:45 p.m.