New Thought topic: ‘Spiritual Healing’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, July 18, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Spiritual Healing.” Participants are welcome to bring a story of healing to share.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Friday, July 23, 5 p.m.: Outdoor dance concert to benefit Chimney Rock. Please bring snacks and lawn chair or blanket.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. Our mission is to be an inclusive and inspirational “Good Vibe Tribe” that celebrates our spiritual journey. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).