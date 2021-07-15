How to freeze holds when you are traveling

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Many patrons love the hold service available at your library which allows you to reserve books and other materials when they are checked out to others. But you may not know that you can freeze, or suspend, your holds at any time. This tool can be helpful when you are traveling and may be especially useful to you during the busy summer vacation season.

The best part is you do not lose your place in line. When your hold is thawed, or released, you go right back in to the same place in your hold line; you do not go to the end of the line.

To freeze your holds online, first log into your account. On the left side of the page, click on “Titles on Hold.” A list of all items you have on hold will appear. If they are not currently in transit, you can freeze the hold until you return from your travels or are ready to receive your hold again. To freeze your hold, click on the button that says “Freeze Hold.” Choose the date to thaw and resume the hold again and then click “Freeze Hold.” The freeze will begin immediately.

Save the date for

book sale

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library book sale Aug. 5-7 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse. Thursday at 5 p.m. is the annual meeting and advance sale for Friends of the Library. The sale opens to the public Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. You’ll find lots more books to buy at great bargain prices for you — and all proceeds go to the library.

Summer Reading

Program continues

Summer Reading Program events continue through July. Enjoy the wide variety of activities for all ages. And, pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet. We also have bonus challenges where entrants will be put into random drawings for gift certificates and other prizes.

More Summer Reading bonus challenges

Week six’s bonus challenge July 12-17: Learn the names of as many farm animals as you can in a different language. Share what you learned. Submit your answer by Saturday, July 17, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

Week seven’s bonus challenge July 19-24: Become an official unicorn quester. Lake Superior State University in Michigan has issued free unicorn questing licenses since 1971. Participants just need to fill out a simple form and an official license and unicorn questing certificate will be sent to you in the mail. Print copies of the request form can be picked up at the library or it can be filled out online by going to: https://www.lssu.edu/traditions/unicornhunters/. Let us know if you requested a unicorn questing license by Saturday, July 24, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that many of our programs now can happen in person. Please see more information in the activity listings below. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable with coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Take-and-make

DIY suncatchers

Join us on Facebook on Tuesday, July 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. as Brad will go over the basics of creating suncatchers using coloring pages and a few other household supplies. Supplies and instructions will be available to pick up at your library on Monday, July 19. Find more DIY videos on your library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-diy/.

Exploration stations

Stop by the newspaper box outside the library each week for a new animal-themed activity. July 12-17 focuses on helping animals find their homes. July 19-24 involves spotting mythical creatures.

Summer Reading Club

Today, Thursday, July 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., special guest Suzanne Hueta will teach us about fish management and we’ll participate in some fish crafts in the library garden.

Next Thursday, July 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., join us in Centennial Park at the geothermal domes, where Sally will teach you about some amazing plant life with tales of their own.

In-person gaming

tomorrow

Enjoy all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There will be a maximum of four participants in the gaming room at a time.

Family storytimes

Next Wednesday, July 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., join us in the library garden for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This event will be canceled if the weather is bad. Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

Writing challenge

On Monday, July 19, we will post a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

New storywalk for kids

Watch for signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free storywalk for kids. July 19-31’s book features mythical creatures in an alphabet story. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Beginning students are encouraged to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. and intermediate students from 6 to 8 p.m.

Las clases gratuitas se llevan a cabo en persona los martes y jueves de 4-8 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes deben asistir de 4-6 p.m. y a los estudiantes intermedios de 6-8 p.m.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Books on CD

“Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand follows a woman in Heaven allowed to influence life on earth after she is killed in an accident. “Murder at Sunrise Lake” by Christine Feehan centers on a woman with a premonition of murder. “Big Jake’s Last Drive” is a Ralph Compton western by Robert J. Randisi.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“Dead by Dawn” by Paul Doiron is a mystery about a suspicious drowning. “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams is a story of Cold War espionage and family devotion. “Murder at Sunrise Lake” by Christine Feehan centers on a woman with a premonition of murder.

Other novels

“When the Stars Collide” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips is a romance in the Chicago Stars series. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray is the story of J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, a black woman who had to hide her identity. “Ridgeline” by Michael Punke explores the clash of cultures as white people explore the west. “Luster” by Raven Leilani tells of a young woman who gets involved in an open marriage. “The Mysteries” by Marisa Silver is the story of two young girls whose friendship is shattered by an unthinkable moment. “Million Dollar Demon” by Kim Harrison is the latest in the author’s urban fantasy series.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to our anonymous donors for their donations of books.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“Our human compassion binds us the one to the other — not in pity or patronizingly, but as human beings who have learnt how to turn our common suffering into hope for the future.” — Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist who served as president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He was the country’s first black head of state and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.