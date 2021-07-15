80.8 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Citizens asked to complete housing survey

2

Tonight, as many of us crawl into our comfy beds, others in Pagosa Country will be crawling into tents and sleeping on the hard ground. Some will be sleeping in their vehicle. 

Neither of these options are because they like to sleep in cars or prefer camping on the hard ground to sleeping on a comfortable Sealy mattress, but because our community is faced with a housing crisis and our friends, neighbors and co-workers have found themselves homeless.

People are sleeping in sheds, on friend’s couches and just about anywhere they can find to rest with the lack of housing available.

One group in town is compiling a survey to help define the problem.

Pagosa Housing Partners (PHP) is conducting a survey of area citizens, whether or not you have a housing issue. The group hopes to get a sense of how many Pagosans are without permanent housing, and also how many are paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing. 

A similar survey was done a few years ago by PHP. Hopefully, this year’s survey data won’t just sit in a drawer or live on some newly designed website, but will actually generate action to solve our local housing crisis.

You can find the survey at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9ZKC6J.

The survey consists of 23 questions including your age, gender, where you live, how long you’ve lived in the area and the geographical area where you work. You will need to know how far you commute to work. You will identify what your current housing situation is: single-family home, condo/townhouse, apartment, mobile home, RV or tiny home, car, tent or other. 

Next, you will describe the makeup of your household. How many kids? Roommates? Other relatives? 

You are then asked to provide the total number of people in your household and describe your residential arrangement. Do you own your home? Do you have a one-year lease or longer? Are you renting month-to-month?

The next question asks what your monthly housing costs are, including utilities. 

Then you will be asked to provide information about your monthly income range. You are also asked about your employment situation. 

Next, the survey focus turns to satisfaction regarding your living situation. Are you very dissatisfied, neutral or very satisfied?

If you are not satisfied with your current living situation, they want to know why. Is your housing too small? Too large? Too expensive? Landlord neglecting repairs? Neighborhood conflicts? Does your housing need repairs that you cannot afford? Do you have transportation issues? Is your housing overcrowded? Do you have roommate conflicts or inconsistent housing?

Question 16 focuses on the cost of various housing options and you will rank your preferences pertaining to the following: single-family home, condo/townhouse, apartment, sharing with roommates, a place to park your RV/tiny house, dormitory or shipping container home. 

The next question focuses on ranking payment options. Do you prefer making month-to-month payments? One year or longer lease or ownership?

Question 18 focuses on challenges you may be facing:

• Can’t find a place I can afford

• Place I rent being sold or on the market

• Rent increase

• Place I rent being converted to vacation rental

• High utility bills or increased property taxes

• Poor Internet service

The survey then asks if you are considering moving away from Archuleta County.If you are considering moving, and your reasons are related to housing choices and/or affordability, you are then asked to rank those reasons. They include: 

• Lack of housing 

• Lack of job opportunities

• Low wages

• Lack of transportation options

• Lack of housing that suits my lifestyle

• Downsizing/upsizing

• Poor Internet service

• Pets not allowed

At this point, you are nearly done with the survey. 

You will then answer whether or not you are aware of the HomesFund.org mortgage assistance and homebuyer education program or the RoomConnect room-sharing program at PagosaHousingPartners.org.

You can provide any comments you might have and that’s it. You are finished. Next it is up to PHP to crunch the data and make that data available to organizations working to solve the current housing crisis in our community so that others can also sleep in a comfortable bed with a roof over their head. 

Terri Lynn Oldham House

Previous articleDancing with the Pagosa Stars tickets on sale now

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Thingamajig’s Tanya Quinn: The evolution of a prop-tart

By Cynda GreenThingamajig Theatre Company How does a funky, talented ceramic mixed-media artist evolve from “What’s a prop?” to Thingamajig Theatre Company’s properties master extraordinaire?...

Dancing with the Pagosa Stars tickets on sale now

Thingamajig Theater Company to benefit from 19th Hole Concert Series

Town receives unmodified audit opinion, approves public art installations

Lucero/Griego

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
672FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Annual flower garden tour set for Saturday

By Suanne McLellan Mountain High Garden Club  The Mountain High Garden Club is hosting its annual flower tour. There will be four gardens on the tour...

Time to register for youth gymnastics, pee-wee soccer and tee-ball

By Darren LewisSUN Columnist The Recreation Department is excited to offer youth gymnastics for ages 3 and up. Registration is currently being accepted at the...

SJBPH reminds residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases this summer

Chandler GriffinSan Juan Basin Public Health With the Fourth of July approaching and local residents spending more time in the outdoors, San Juan Basin Public...

West Nile virus detected in Colorado mosquitoes

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is reporting West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Colorado for...

Weminuche Audubon meeting will explore balancing local water needs

By Jean ZirnheltWeminuche Audubon Society The Weminuche Audubon Society invites you to join us for our monthly chapter meeting on Wednesday, July 21, at 6:30...

Opinion & Columns

Beating the heat: Don’t let it take you down

By Cheryl WilkinsonPREVIEW Columnist Our bodies are designed to work hard to maintain an even internal temperature. Heat stroke is serious business, so knowing how...

Today’s rule of thumb: How do things line up?

Noxious Weed of the Month: common tansy

As Lake Powell dwindles, wonders open up

Help wanted. Now hiring. Apply today.

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...

The pandemic made living in the mountains more expensive, and part-timers stayed longer

By Alex HagerMountain town locals know that it has grown increasingly difficult to afford a place to live, and the off-season has become busier...

Limits are coming for Crested Butte’s overused camping paradise. But local workers who live...

By Nathaniel MinorCPR News Jonathan Civitelli’s mountain retreat is tucked in a stand of pine trees, close to popular mountain biking trails, and just 15...
Pagosa Springs
scattered clouds
81 ° F
85.9 °
72.9 °
22 %
1.3mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °

Obituaries