Town announces road maintenance during the week of July 19

By Joe Napolitan

Staff Writer

The Town of Pagosa Springs will be performing preventative maintenance on multiple roads throughout the community during the week of July 19, according to a public notice printed in this week’s SUN.

According to the notice, the town is continuing the seal coating program that has occurred for the last two summers. The process of seal coating helps to preserve asphalt pavements and acts as a sealer and a wear surface. Seal coating is similar to painting a house; the paint protects the infrastructure below it and extends the life of the structure.

The notice explains town staff has selected a different product this year that will allow the work to be completed over one week and allow traffic back on the roads in two hours instead of keeping the road closed for 24 hours as they have in the past. This product is also rated for higher speeds and higher traffic volumes.

The notice states that because the treatment needs to dry for two hours, there will be short times that you may not be able to access your property from the treated road or may be detoured on a slightly different route. Door hangers will be placed on the properties directly affected by the closures in advance of the treatment and traffic control will be in place around the work.

The roads that the Streets Division plans on treating with seal coat in 2021 are:

• 15th Place.

• Apache Street.

• Aspen Village Drive.

• Cornerstone Drive.

• Majestic Drive.

• Mesa Drive.

• Navajo Street.

The town apologizes for the inconvenience that this program might cause and asks that the community offer patience while it works to improve Pagosa Springs’ roads. Contact Public Works at (970) 264-4151, ext. 400 with questions.