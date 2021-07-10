64.2 F
Pagosa Springs
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Town announces road maintenance during the week of July 19

58

By Joe Napolitan
Staff Writer

The Town of Pagosa Springs will be performing preventative maintenance on multiple roads throughout the community during the week of July 19, according to a public notice printed in this week’s SUN. 

According to the notice, the town is continuing the seal coating program that has occurred for the last two summers. The process of seal coating helps to preserve asphalt pavements and acts as a sealer and a wear surface. Seal coating is similar to painting a house; the paint protects the infrastructure below it and extends the life of the structure.

The notice explains town staff has selected a different product this year that will allow the work to be completed over one week and allow traffic back on the roads in two hours instead of keeping the road closed for 24 hours as they have in the past. This product is also rated for higher speeds and higher traffic volumes. 

The notice states that because the treatment needs to dry for two hours, there will be short times that you may not be able to access your property from the treated road or may be detoured on a slightly different route. Door hangers will be placed on the properties directly affected by the closures in advance of the treatment and traffic control will be in place around the work.

The roads that the Streets Division plans on treating with seal coat in 2021 are:

• 15th Place.

• Apache Street.

• Aspen Village Drive.

• Cornerstone Drive.

• Majestic Drive.

• Mesa Drive.

• Navajo Street.

The town apologizes for the inconvenience that this program might cause and asks that the community offer patience while it works to improve Pagosa Springs’ roads. Contact Public Works at (970) 264-4151, ext. 400 with questions.

Previous article10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
670FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

SJBPH reminds residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases this summer

Chandler GriffinSan Juan Basin Public Health With the Fourth of July approaching and local residents spending more time in the outdoors, San Juan Basin Public...

Bird of the Week

This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the olive-sided flycatcher. Identifying flycatchers by appearance only can...

Meet this summer’s CSU Extension intern

By Garrett FongSUN Columnist  Hello! My name is Garrett and I am this year’s summer intern for Archuleta County Colorado State University (CSU) Extension. I...

Riverwalk wetlands tours announced

By Josh PikePagosa Wetland Partners The Riverwalk conservation area is one of the richest and most unique natural areas around Pagosa Springs. Fed by geothermal...

DUST2 fun race, adventure race and trail construction planned

By Annie SewellDUST2  Developing Urban Single Track Trail and Teams (DUST2), a youth cycling team and trail advocacy nonprofit, announced its summer events to benefit...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...

The pandemic made living in the mountains more expensive, and part-timers stayed longer

By Alex HagerMountain town locals know that it has grown increasingly difficult to afford a place to live, and the off-season has become busier...

Limits are coming for Crested Butte’s overused camping paradise. But local workers who live...

By Nathaniel MinorCPR News Jonathan Civitelli’s mountain retreat is tucked in a stand of pine trees, close to popular mountain biking trails, and just 15...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
60 ° F
66.3 °
58.9 °
61 %
0mph
1 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
90 °

Obituaries