58.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, July 10, 2021

No consensus after low public attendance for parking discussion

7

By Joe Napolitan
Staff Writer

On June 29, the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission convened for a work session that, according to MyPagosa.org, was conducted to gather public input in preparation for considering downtown development requirements for parking, enforcement, parking meters, future parking needs and other topics associated with parking.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Previous article10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
671FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Bird of the Week

This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the olive-sided flycatcher. Identifying flycatchers by appearance only can...

Meet this summer’s CSU Extension intern

By Garrett FongSUN Columnist  Hello! My name is Garrett and I am this year’s summer intern for Archuleta County Colorado State University (CSU) Extension. I...

Riverwalk wetlands tours announced

By Josh PikePagosa Wetland Partners The Riverwalk conservation area is one of the richest and most unique natural areas around Pagosa Springs. Fed by geothermal...

DUST2 fun race, adventure race and trail construction planned

By Annie SewellDUST2  Developing Urban Single Track Trail and Teams (DUST2), a youth cycling team and trail advocacy nonprofit, announced its summer events to benefit...

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the Cassin’s kingbird. Most of the...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...

The pandemic made living in the mountains more expensive, and part-timers stayed longer

By Alex HagerMountain town locals know that it has grown increasingly difficult to afford a place to live, and the off-season has become busier...

Limits are coming for Crested Butte’s overused camping paradise. But local workers who live...

By Nathaniel MinorCPR News Jonathan Civitelli’s mountain retreat is tucked in a stand of pine trees, close to popular mountain biking trails, and just 15...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
66.4 ° F
71.3 °
57.1 °
51 %
0mph
1 %
Sat
94 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °

Obituaries