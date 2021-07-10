No consensus after low public attendance for parking discussion

By Joe Napolitan

Staff Writer

On June 29, the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission convened for a work session that, according to MyPagosa.org, was conducted to gather public input in preparation for considering downtown development requirements for parking, enforcement, parking meters, future parking needs and other topics associated with parking.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.