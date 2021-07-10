El Pomar Foundation approves $40,000 for nonprofits in the southwest region

By Benjamin Garfield

El Pomar Foundation

El Pomar trustees approved $40,000 in grant funding allocated to four nonprofit organizations in the southwest region at the foundation’s May trustees meeting.

Through the foundation’s grant-making process, the following local organizations were awarded grants:

• Aspen Spring Metropolitan District of Pagosa Springs — $5,000 for Buttercup Water Depot well project; regional council.

• Aspen Springs Metropolitan District of Pagosa Springs — $2,500 for general operating support; regional merit.

• United Way of Southwest Colorado of Durango — $2,500 for Pagosa Outreach Connection general operating support; regional merit.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making throughout the state of Colorado. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applicants on a rolling basis. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting trustee merit grants.

In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities.

The Southwest Regional Council recommends grants in Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit and public sectors and provide firsthand information about current needs in their own communities.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, please visit our website at www.elpomar.org/grant-making/el-pomar-funds/.

El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $22 million annually through grants and Community Stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives. Spencer and Julie Penrose founded El Pomar in 1937 with the mission to enhance, encourage and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado.