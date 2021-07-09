Investigation continues in downtown assault/death

By Pagosa Springs Police Chief William R. Rockensock

On Thursday, July 8, at approximately 10:54 a.m., Pagosa Springs police officers were dispatched to a fight in progress between two males in Town Park, located at 24 Hermosa St.

Upon the officers’ arrival, no disturbance was located.

Within minutes, officers were notified of an unresponsive male with CPR in progress in Mary Fisher Park, across the bridge. Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of death is under investigation and undetermined currently.

Identification of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

A second male alleged to be in the physical altercation has been identified as James Patrick Grogan. He is a person of interest and wanted for questioning.

Grogan is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Grogan is known to currently have a gray beard. Any person with information of his whereabouts is asked to please contact Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at (970) 731-2160.

This is an ongoing investigation.