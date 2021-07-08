Piedra Road resurfacing to begin

By Lorena Williams

Forest Service

Reconstruction and resurfacing of the Piedra Road (NFSR 631) on the Pagosa Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest is scheduled to begin on July 12 and may continue for up to two months.

The project begins at Jack’s Pasture road and extends to the intersection with the Williams Creek Road (NFSR 640) for a total of 11.62 miles.

Crews will be working to reshape the Piedra roadbed and to apply approximately 34,000 tons of aggregate on the road surface. The contractor has a 60-day performance period and will be working Monday through Friday starting at Williams Creek and working back toward the town of Pagosa Springs. Visitors are urged to use caution when traveling Piedra Road, as they will encounter heavy equipment and variable road conditions. Visitors should also prepare for construction delays throughout the resurfacing project.

The Piedra Road resurfacing project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). GAOA funding will allow the Forest Service to address its critical deferred maintenance backlog. To learn more about the Rocky Mountain Region’s GAOA projects, visit the Rocky Mountain Region Great American Outdoors Act website.

For more information, please contact Pete Merkel, roads manager, at (970) 385-1323.

For information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874 or visit the forest website.