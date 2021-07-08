June blood drive successful, another planned

By Diane Levison

Special to The PREVIEW

Thank you, Pagosa, for our second-highest blood donation drive ever. On June 15, we had 39 successful donors with a total of 47 units of blood donated. You are definitely transforming lives.

Our next Centerpoint Blood Drive will be Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our appointments are half full already, so if you’d like an appointment, please sign up now.

If you have any issues with the Vitalant Blood Drive website, please contact Diane Levison via email at dianeunheard@gmail.com or via text at (602) 770-6565 to get an appointment. As always, walk-ins are welcomed.