Backpacks and bike repair kit ideal tools for summer fun, plus author discussion event

Thanks to a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Library, we have two backpacks for free checkout that contain a state park pass, binoculars, a wildlife guide, a trees and wildlife guide, a book about the 42 state parks, and more. The backpacks can be checked out for a full week and renewed for an additional week. They cannot be placed on hold. Consider it a “Lucky Day” pickup item, meaning that if you come in and it’s available, you can check it out.

Also, we want to remind you that your library has a bike repair tool kit available for free checkout. This tool kit includes a handbook entitled “Essential Road Bike Maintenance Handbook” by Todd Downs and a toolbox filled with the essential tools needed for basic bicycle repairs. The handbook covers topics such as frame, pedals, brakes and more. The library also offers a variety of other bicycle resources for people of all ages, including maps, guidebooks and historical information.

And next Wednesday, July 14, Ashlee Leppert, author of “The Hurricane Within,” will tell the true story of her experiences as a Coast Guard aviator during Hurricane Harvey from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Harvey devastated Texas and Louisiana in 2017. For her heroic actions during the storm, the author was recognized at the State of the Union in 2018 and received an Air Medal award. Her book is available at your library. The Zoom meeting ID is 841 6622 7976 and the passcode is 81147. Contact us if you have any questions about accessing a Zoom meeting.

Save the date

for book sale

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library book sale Aug. 5-7 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse. Thursday at 5 p.m. is the annual meeting and advance sale for the Friends of the Library. The sale opens to the public Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. You’ll find lots more the books to buy at great bargain prices for you — and all proceeds go to the library.

Summer Reading

Program continues

Summer Reading Program events continue through July. Enjoy the wide variety of activities for all ages. And, pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet. We also have bonus challenges where entrants will be put into random drawings for gift certificates and other prizes.

More Summer Reading bonus challenges

Week five’s bonus challenge July 5-10: Make up a song about a reptile. Share your lyrics with us, or send us a video of you singing your reptile song. Submit your answer by Saturday, July 10, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

Week six’s bonus challenge July 12-17: Learn the names of as many farm animals as you can in a different language. Share what you learned. Submit your answer by Saturday, July 17, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that many of our programs now can happen in person. Please see more information in the activity listings below. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable with coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Exploration stations

Stop by the newspaper box outside the library each week for a new animal-themed activity. July 6-10 reveals the secrets of snake length. July 12-17 focuses on helping animals find their homes.

Summer Reading

Club today

Today, Thursday, July 8, we’ll learn about domestic animals in our lives from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the library garden, weather permitting.

On July 15, special guest Suzanne Hueta will teach us about fish management and we’ll participate in some fish crafts.

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic each month is happening by appointment tomorrow, Friday, July 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. The volunteer attorney can phone you at home or you can come into the library and meet privately via Zoom.

To schedule an appointment, send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so it’s first-come, first-served.

Visit http://checkerboard.co/ anytime to find many legal forms and other legal information.

In-person gaming

tomorrow

Enjoy all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There will be a maximum of four participants in the gaming room at a time.

LEGO challenge Saturday

Join us on July 10 at 10 a.m. for a free all-ages LEGO challenge via an image posted on Facebook and the library website. Use your own pieces to create something that will fit the challenge. If you don’t have LEGOs, we have a few grab bags available at the library.

Teen dragon eggs crafts

Teens are invited to a dragon eggs makerspace event on Monday, July 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sixth- through 12th-graders can come to the library to make and their own dragon eggs.

Teen advisory board

Next Tuesday, July 13, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. Sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs.

Ruby’s Book Club

Ruby’s Book Club meets from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, via Zoom to discuss “Rough Magic: Riding the World’s Loneliest Horse Race” by Lara Prior-Palmer. Copies of the book are available at your library. The Zoom meeting ID is 874 5826 9188, passcode 81147. This book club is held the second Tuesday of each month.

Family storytime

in Centennial Park

Next Wednesday, July 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., join us at the amphitheater in Centennial Park (by the geothermal domes) for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This event will be canceled if the weather is bad.

Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

Writing challenge

On Monday, July 6, we posted a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

New storywalk for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free storywalk for kids. July 6-17’s book features all sorts of animals to play with. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Beginning students are encouraged to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. and intermediate students from 6 to 8 p.m.

Las clases gratuitas se llevan a cabo en persona los martes y jueves de 4-8 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes deben asistir de 4-6 p.m. y a los estudiantes intermedios de 6-8 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Large print

“The Stepsisters” by Susan Mallory follows two young children whose intense rivalry ruins their relationship until another sister brings them together. “The Saboteurs” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul is book 12 in the Isaac Bell adventure series. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley is book six in the Jack Ryan Jr. adventure series. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts is a murder mystery. “Jackpot” by Stuart Woods and Bryon Quertermous is a Teddy Fay mystery featuring Stone Barrington.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“Arctic Storm Rising” by Dale Brown is the first book in a new series featuring a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer hunting for Russian commandos in Alaska.

Other novels

“Filthy Animals” by Brandon Taylor is a series of linked stories set among young people in the American Midwest. “The Eagle’s Claw” by Jeff Shaara is a military historical novel about the Battle of Midway. “Songs in Ursa Major” by Emma Brodie is a story of two musicians on tour that focuses on the issues so many female artists face.

DVDs

“Nobody” is an action film about an underestimated father who becomes a hero to his daughter. “The Umbrella Academy” is season one about this dysfunctional family.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Pamela McGivern for her generous monetary donation and to Dan Bowman and several anonymous donors for their donations of books.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you represents determinism; the way you play it is free will.” — Jawaharlal Nehru (1889-1964), first prime minister of India.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.