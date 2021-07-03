Summit and Park county hotels become workforce housing

Alpine Inn in Frisco is pictured Thursday, July 1. The inn and Summit County are partnering to lease the property’s 37 units and turn them into housing for the local workforce. | Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

During a Summit Board of County Commissioners work session meeting June 15, Summit County Housing Director Jason Dietz outlined multiple strategies the county could use to help mitigate the affordable housing shortage, one of which included working with Alpine Inn in Frisco to lease its units.

“We’re longtime locals, so we know what a big local housing issue we have here in the county, and we saw this as an opportunity where we came to great terms,” Rawson said.

Bradford said this particular property made sense for his business because of how many units it offered, its proximity to Peak 1 in Breckenridge and also because the Summit Stage has a Park County route that runs through Fairplay.