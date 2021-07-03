74.6 F
Pagosa contractors eligible for Durango 9R School District bond projects

By Mary Jo Coulehan
Pagosa Springs Area
Chamber of Commerce

In November of 2020, voters in the Durango 9R School District approved a $90 million 4A Bond. Included in this bond is the construction of up to three buildings, and modernization and upgrades to district facilities. 

The construction process is slated to be in effect for the next 4 years. “Local” contractors and construction related work will be given preference on the Bond Project. “Local Designation” has been extended to include a 75-mile radius of Durango, which includes Pagosa Springs. 

The La Plata Economic Alliance is also partnering up with several agencies to help local contractors in a variety of ways. They are working with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Jacobs (Bond Management company), First Southwest Bank, First Southwest Community Fund and Region 9 for easy funding options for working capital, tooling up, skilling up or hiring up. This means if you need help in seeing if your business could skill or hire up to even compete on the project or need financial assistance to get things off the ground or add additional equipment to your inventory so that you could bid on an aspect of the project, these organizations are there to help you. They are there to walk you through the process and help you prepare a bid.

The list of contracting needs is fairly extensive, including framing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling, painting, insulation, suppliers, and more. Many of our contractors are very busy right now, but could you hire up and bid on a project that could secure a job multiple years out? Consider the possibilities of a secure project. 

The Alliance, Region 9 and the SBDC are there to assist you. With questions on the project, contact Emily Meisner at The Alliance at (970) 259-1700. With questions concerning financing or working on a business plan contact Region 9 at (970) 247-9621 and the SBDC at (970) 247-7009. Let these organizations help walk you through the process of this exciting opportunity. 

Fourth of July reminders

Please remember that there will be no parking along the parade route from 6th Street to 4th Street, and along Hot Springs Boulevard and on 1st Street and the 100 block of Lewis Street between the hours of 9 p.m. July 2 until after the parade on July 3. This includes all vehicles and trailers. Towing will be enforced and at the owner’s expense. Enjoy the parade, but from the comfort of your lawn chair.

This is the final reminder to get your parade applications into the Town of Pagosa Springs, not the Chamber, by noon on July 1. Late applications will not be accepted. You can access the application at www.pagosasprings.co.gov. You will also need to have the liability form filled out. Don’t delay in getting your application into the town at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

The Chamber is not selling tickets to the Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. Those tickets may be purchased online at www.pagosarodeo.com. Tickets for the rodeo may also be purchased at the gate the day of the event. 

