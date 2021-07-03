74.6 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, July 3, 2021

Boebert staff to hold mobile office hours in Pagosa Springs

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Office

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Office will be holding mobile office hours in Pagosa Springs on Thursday, July 15, in the Archuleta County administration building, county commissioners’ board room, 398 Lewis St, from 10 to 11 a.m. 

Boebert stated, “If you are having issues with a federal agency, want to share your story, or want your voice to be heard, please come to one of our mobile office hours and my office will be happy to assist you.”

Staff from Boebert’s office will be available to allow constituents to request assistance with a federal agency, like veterans having trouble with the VA, travelers having difficulties applying for a passport, taxpayers being harassed by the IRS and senior citizens having issues with Social Security or Medicare. Additionally, constituents are invited to come to office hours to express their viewpoints on legislative issues and have their voice heard.

