Scott elected to top position in international women’s sorority

Photo courtesy Carole Howard

Long-time Pagosa Springs resident and community leader Lisa Scott was elected grand president of Pi Beta Phi on June 26, elevating her to CEO, the top position in the international women’s sorority. Her responsibilities include providing direction toward the achievement of the organization’s goals and strategies as well as its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Over the decades, Scott has held many Pi Phi leadership roles at both national and local levels. She founded the local Pi Phi alumnae club in Pagosa Springs in 2000 and served as its president for many years. Scores of local community nonprofit organizations including United Way, Rotary, 4-H, the Archuleta County Fair and the elementary school have benefited from Scott’s energy, enthusiasm and experience. In 2004, she was recognized as volunteer of the year by the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. Pi Beta Phi is the oldest national sorority in the U.S. It was founded in 1867 at Monmouth College in Illinois by 12 creative and courageous women at a time when only five state universities admitted women. Today there are 138 collegiate Pi Phi chapters in the U.S. and nearly 300 alumnae clubs around the world.