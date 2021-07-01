Public Notices — July 1, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Masters Place Condominiums Property
Owners Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Barbara L Betz Trustee of the Barbara L Betz Trust Dated September 5, 1991, et al
Defendants
Case No.:2020CV30080
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
Sheriff Sale No. 2021-08
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 23, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE
BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED
SEPTEMBER 5, 1991
NUSTRET HAJRULLA
MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA
H. HERBERT WELDON
NORMA WELDON
RICHARD M GILES
SYBIL GILES
ELIZABETH ANDING
SEVILLE SENSENBACH
TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC
GEORGE CRETH WIGHT
MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY
KATHLEEN AUTRY
JOE GENE AUTRY
HELEN ANN GARNER
VIOLET T GERARD
LANCE PALERMO
MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC
MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST
BRUCE JONES
MELVIN E CARROLL
DONNA M CARROLL
SAMUEL E HEIZER
NANCY M HEIZER
CONSTANCE J PETERSEN
MELVIN F PETERSEN
RALPH A WICKLIN
CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN
RANDALL E DUNCAN
NORMAN L GILBREATH
LORETTA GILBREATH
KATHRYN MAY
KEN BROWN
JOANNE BROWN
WILLIAM J HICKS
PEGGY G MAY
KENNETH C MAY
MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY
LARRY E BENZEL
MARILYN BENZEL
TOM H LEE
LOIS D LEE
ANDREW P LENKER
BECKY L LENKER
KEITH STORM
CATHY STORM
BETTY M O’ROURKE
DENNIS E O’ROURKE
GLENN RUSSELL BEAR
MORGAN YVONNE BEAR
PETER WITTER
LINDA WITTER
ROBERT W FOXWELL
DOROTHEE I FOXWELL
RICHARD I QUINCY
DIANA M QUINCY
BILL L KLINKHAMMER
LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER
MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS
BRAD D MELTABARGER
DONNA L MELTABARGER
DEBBIE T REYNOLDS
REBECCA I. KERSEY
STEVE F STEVENS
DOROTHY S STEVENS
YVONNE P KOCK
EDGAR KOCK
CB WINDHAM JR
DONNA MARIE WINDHAM
DARYL TEMPLETON
CINDY L TEMPLETON
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Sale Number 2021-08 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: June 3, 2021
Last Publication: July 1, 2021
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs SUN
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IFYOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed April 23, 2021.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Masters Place Condominiums
Matter Amount
BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 5, 1991 (C#178813093)Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,962.30
Interest: $717.96
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees:$1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,755.26
NUSTRET HAJRULLA and MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA (C#178813218) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
H. HERBERT WELDON and NORMA WELDON (C#178906046) Unit Week Number 23, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
RICHARD M GILES and SYBIL GILES (C#178915799) Unit Week Number 8, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $3,757.14
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $9,597.44
ELIZABETH ANDING and SEVILLE SENSENBACH (C#178918298) Unit Week Number 25, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $710.27
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,757.57
TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC (C#178923397) Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179300900) Unit Week Number 1, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
KATHLEEN AUTRYand JOE GENE AUTRY (C#179801428) Unit Week Number 48, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $366.03
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,826.03
HELEN ANN GARNER (C#179011531) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7303, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
VIOLET T GERARD (C#179020144) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $3,722.64
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $9,562.94
LANCE PALERMO (C#179021241)Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,644.59
Interest: $130.35
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,799.94
MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC (C#179021266) Unit Week Number 7, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $4,200.42
Late Fees: $150.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,015.72
MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST (C#179021431) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
BRUCE JONES (C#179102355) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56
Interest: $374.91
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,763.47
MELVIN E CARROLL and DONNA M CARROLL (C#179104534) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
SAMUEL E HEIZER and NANCY M HEIZER (C#178810099) Unit Week Number 50, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
CONSTANCE J PETERSEN and MELVIN F PETERSEN (C#178810586) Unit Week Number 29, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
RALPH A WICKLIN and CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN (C#178812004) Unit Week Number 40, Condominium Unit Number 7319, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
RANDALL E DUNCAN (C#178812319) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $194.72
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,966.72
NORMAN L GILBREATH and LORETTA GILBREATH (C#178815270) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $423.72
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,195.72
KATHRYN MAY (C#178900981) Unit Week Number 19, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,399.84
Interest: $398.26
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.10
KEN BROWN and JOANNE BROWN (C#178907291) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
WILLIAM J HICKS (C#178907796) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7316, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
PEGGY G MAY and KENNETH C MAY (C#178915294) Unit Week Number 2, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 5, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY (C#178921243) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
LARRY E BENZEL and MARILYN BENZEL (C#178921268) Unit Week Number 14, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $747.48
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,819.78
TOM H LEE and LOIS D LEE (C#179004262) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56
Interest: $374.91
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,763.47
ANDREW P LENKER and BECKY L LENKER (C#179005350) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,109.30
Interest: $1,703.68
Late Fees: $125.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $6,937.98
KEITH STORM and CATHY STORM (C#179017066) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $5,332.26
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $11,172.56
BETTY M O’ROURKE and DENNIS E O’ROURKE (C#179023171) Unit Week Number 38, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $8,389.55
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $14,229.85
GLENN RUSSELL BEAR and MORGAN YVONNE BEAR (C#179023734) Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $8,863.33
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $14,703.63
PETER WITTER and LINDA WITTER (C#179201975) Unit Week Number 3, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,372.90
Interest: $394.20
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,817.10
ROBERT W FOXWELL and DOROTHEE I FOXWELL (C#179301270) Unit Week Number 6, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,290.34
Interest: $356.51
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,696.85
RICHARD I QUINCY and DIANA M QUINCY (C#179401781) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $4,777.54
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,617.84
BILL L KLINKHAMMER and LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER (C#170305726) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $4,777.54
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,617.84
MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS (C#179007141) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7301, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $212.29
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,284.59
BRAD D MELTABARGER and DONNA L MELTABARGER (C#179018544) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
DEBBIE T REYNOLDS (C#179019575) Unit Week Number 43, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,385.00
Interest: $410.88
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,845.88
REBECCA I. KERSEY (C#179020433) Unit Week Number 35, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
STEVE F STEVENS and DOROTHY S STEVENS (C#179022041) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
YVONNE P KOCK and EDGAR KOCK (C#179023932) Unit Week Number 51, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $5,746.32
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $11,586.62
CB WINDHAM JR and DONNA MARIE WINDHAM (C#179101878) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
DARYL TEMPLETON and CINDY L TEMPLETON (C#179300157) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $2,361.28
Late Fees: $150.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $8,176.58
GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179708235) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $414.13
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,899.13
Published June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
Phone Number: (970) 247-2304
Plaintiff:
Judy Boyce as Personal Representative of the Estate of
Terese Tarlton Hershey aka Terese T. Hershey
v.
Defendants:
The heirs of J.W. Hershey aka Jacob W. Hershey aka Jacob Wilbur Hershey; National Audubon Society, Inc.; Joyce Farrow, Mindy Potter and Tracey Mosher; Amie Rodnick, Lawrence Mark Smith, Zane Rodnick-Smith, and Max Rodnick-Smith; The Jacob and Terese Hershey Foundation; Southwest Land Alliance; and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of This Action.
Submitting Attorney:
R. Thomas Geyer, Atty. Reg. No: 36227
William Tyler Denning, Atty. Reg. No: 36737
Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC
P.O. Box 2790
Durango, CO 81302
Phone Number: (970) 247-3091
Fax Number: (970) 247-3100
E-Mail: tgeyer@ncg-law.com
tdenning@ncg-law.com
Case Number: 21 CV 30012
Div.: MG Ctrm.:
SUMMONS (QUIET TITLE) BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title to: See Exhibit 1.
Dated this 2nd day of June, 2021.
Published in the Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: 10th day of June, 2021.
Last Publication: 8th day of July, 2021.
NEWBOLD CHAPMAN & GEYER PC
Original signature on file at the office of
Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC
/s/ R. Thomas Geyer
R. Thomas Geyer, Esq., Reg. No. 36277
W. Tyler Denning, Esq., Reg No. 36737
Attorneys for Plaintiff
150 East 9th Street, Suite 400
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-3091
Exhibit 1
Four Mile Ranch Legal Descriptions
TRACT I:
Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 30: Lot No. Four (4)
Section 31: Lot No. One (1)
LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584, and that tract of land conveyed to Mark E. Wilsey and Linda T. Wilsey by Quit Claim Deed recorded December 1, 1987 as Reception No. 0152045.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.
-and-
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 24: SE1/4
Section 25: E1/2 and E1/2W1/2
LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584.
TRACT II:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 23: SE1/4NE1/4
Section 24: W1/2NE1/4; E1/2NW1/4 and SW1/4NW1/4
TRACT III:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 36: NE1/4 and E1/2NW1/4
TOGETHER WITH that tract of land conveyed to Jacob W. Hershey by Warranty Deed recorded April 10, 1981 in Book 179 at Page 123.
LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land to be conveyed to Amie Rodnick and Lawrence Mark Smith pursuant to Agreement recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.
TRACT IV:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 11: N1/2SE1/4
Section 12: N1/2 and N1/2S1/2
TRACT V:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 11: SE1/4SE1/4
Section 12: S1/2S1/2
Section 13: S1/2NW1/4; NW1/4NW1/4; NE1/4 and N1/2SE1/4
Section 14: NE1/4NE1/4
TRACT VI:
A tract of land located in GLO Lot 1 and the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the E1/2NE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., which tract is more particularly described as follows:
Assuming that the North line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then beginning
at the Northwest corner of the tract herein described, whence the Northeast corner of said Section 36
bears North 58° 22’ 32” East, 653.85 feet distant;
Thence East, 1,210.07 feet to the Northeast corner of the tract herein described, a point on the Westerly right of way limit of Archuleta County Road No. 200 (a.k.a. Snowball Road) as fenced;
“ South 46° 25’ 22” East, 97.79 feet along said right of way limit, as fenced;
“ South 47° 32’ 41” East, 313.76 feet to the North corner of that certain tract of land described as Parcel C and filed under Reception No. 152045 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;
“ South 02° 15’ 07” East, 761.52 feet along the West line of Parcel C (Reception No. 152045) to its point of intersection with the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, which point of intersection is the Southeast corner of the tract herein described;
“ North 88° 53’ 23” West, 932.11 feet along the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 and said GLO Lot 1 of Section 31 to the Southwest corner of said GLO Lot 1, which corner is identical with the Northwest corner of GLO Lot 2, of said Section 31;
“ South 02° 15’ 02” East, 87.72 feet along the West line of said GLO Lot 2 to the Northeast corner of that certain tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in said office;
“ South 88° 07’ 25” West, 399.24 feet along the North line of said tract (Book 179 at Page 124) and an existing fence, to the Northwest corner thereof;
“ South 11° 20’ 06” East, 390.57 feet;
“ South 88° 05’ 16” West, 177.48 feet to the Southwest corner of the tract herein described;
“ North 04° 19’ 12” West, 1,515.97 feet to the point of beginning.
TRACT VII:
A tract of land located in the S1/2NE1/4 and the N1/2SE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows to wit:
Assuming that the north line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then, BEGINNING at the Northwest Corner of the Tract herein described, whence the Northeast Corner of said Section 36 bears North 45° 49’ 46” East, 2734.24 feet distant;
Thence North 88° 05’ 16” East, 1696.96 feet to the Northeast Corner of the Tract herein described, a point on the West line of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;
“ along the west line of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 124) the following courses and distances:
(1) South 11° 20’ 06” East, 52.48 feet;
(2) South 11° 09’ 48” East, 349.18 feet;
(3) South 14° 59’ 52” East, 227.10 feet;
(4) South 20° 52’ 34” East, 114.87 feet;
(5) South 28° 20’ 41” East, 97.91 feet to a point on the boundary of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 123 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;
“ along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123) the following courses and distances;
(1) South 42° 46’ 01” East, 75.04 feet and
(2) South 78° 49’ 01” East, 99.29 feet to the East Quarter Corner of said Section 36;
“ continuing along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), South 01° 31’ 20” East, 247.62 feet to the Southeast Corner of the Tract herein described;
“ along the south boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), North 85° 51’ 31” West, 2082.52 feet to the Southwest Corner of the Tract herein described;
“ North 00° 07’ 35” East, 921.75 feet to the point of beginning.
TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive access and utility easement for the purposes of ingress, egress and
the installation and maintenance of public utility lines as more particularly described in Instrument recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.
Published June 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, Colorado
Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1,
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
(970) 264-8160
Plaintiff: ALPINE LAKES RANCH WATER COMPANY, INC.
Defendant: JEAN MEAD LEWIS
Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney Reg. #50996
444 Lewis Street, PO Box 3855
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
Phone:(970) 507-0227
Email:cmblawllc@gmail.com
Case Number: 2020CV30046
Division: Courtroom:
SHERIFF’S COMBINED NOTICE OF SALE
SHERIFF SALE NUMBER 2021-09
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 23, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
Original Lienee Jean Mead Lewis
Original Lienor Alpine Lakes Ranch Water Company Inc.
Current Holder of the evidence of debt Alpine Lakes Ranch Water Company Inc.
Date of Liens being foreclosed February 7, 2018 and November 5, 2019
Date of Recording of Liens being foreclosed February 7, 2018 and November 5, 2019
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Information Reception No. 21800855, Reception No. 21800857, and Reception No. 21906581
Original Principal Balance of the Secured Indebtedness $19,090.66
Outstanding Principal Balance of the Secured Indebtedness as of the date hereof $19,090.66
Amount of Judgment Entered March 23, 2021 $27,891.49
Description of property to be foreclosed:
TRACT 26, ALPINE MEADOWS UNIT 2, ALPINE LAKES RANCH, PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 14, 2000 AS RECEPTION NO. 20001572.
Parcel ID Number: 597105405003
Also known and numbered as:
105 Spence Cabin Court
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
THE PROPERTY TO BE FORECLOSED AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on 13th of August,
2021, at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office at 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: June 17, 2021
Last Publication: July 15, 2021
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
The name, address and telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of the debt is as follows:
Clayton M. Buchner
CMB Law LLC
PO Box 3855
444 Lewis Street
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
(970) 507-0227
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Dated at Archuleta County, Colorado: May 10, 2021
RICH VALDEZ, SHERIFF
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
By: Lorena Medina, Office Manager
Published June 17, 24, July 1, 8 and 15, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of George Charles Miller, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30053
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles F. Hutchins, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30043
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Billy Day Slaton, Deceased
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before Monday, October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Emily Deitz
Personal Representative
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Judy K. Slaton, a.k.a. Judy Coffin Slaton, Deceased
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before Monday, October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Emily Deitz
Personal Representative
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Dairl J Martin lll address unknown is hereby notified that his spouse Melissa K Martin filed for divorce in Eau Claire WI April 2021
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Archuleta County Combined Courts
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 21C39
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on 6/18/21 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Carson Tyler Hentschel be changed to Kitzel Hentschel.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published June 24, July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed BIDS for the 2021 North Pagosa Boulevard Trail Project will be received by the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) & Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on July 22, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The base project consists of constructing approximately 850 linear feet of asphalt multi-use trail along North Pagosa Boulevard from the northerly intersection of Lakeside Drive, proceeding southeasterly over the Village Lake Spillway and ending near the southerly intersection of Lakeside Drive, tying into the existing concrete pedestrian trail. This portion of the project will include topsoil removal and replacement, excavation, embankment, subgrade preparation, drainage structures, aggregate base course placement, and asphalt trail construction as well as all associated construction of two concrete abutments and placement of a prefabricated steel pedestrian bridge across the Village Lake Spillway.
This project will also include the construction of approximately 950 linear feet of gravel pedestrian trail along North Pagosa Boulevard from the northerly intersection of Hatcher Circle, proceeding southerly and ending across North Pagosa Boulevard at the property owned by the PLPOA. This portion of the project will include topsoil removal and replacement, excavation, embankment, subgrade preparation, drainage structures and gravel trail construction.
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained on or after July 6, 2021, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $50.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.
A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held July 13, 2021, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time.
Date: June 25, 2021
Published July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Side Setback Variance” for 358 E Pagosa Street to accommodate the placement of a 5 ½’ x 10’ cold storage unit along the east boundary of the property.
The Board of Adjustments will consider the application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5:30pm. The Public Hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by Telephone at: US: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.
To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.
For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.
Published July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Masters Place Condominiums Property
Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30033
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN
ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN
GIA CONNER HIGGINBOTHAM
FRANK N FREDRICKSON
CHERRY L FREDRICKSON
ALVIN F MESSERSMITH
CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH
KYLE SMITH
MICHAEL A JENKINS
CINDY JENKINS
ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE
MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,
DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987
DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE
MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,
DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 1, 2021
Last Publication: July 29, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
RALPH A GETZFRED, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30032
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): JAMES T LAWRENCE
CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE
GENE A SMIT
ALICE F SMIT
CHRISTOPHER R HAURY
EARL J GRONNIGER
S JANE GRONNIGER
TOBY J SKAGGS
NELDA J SKAGGS
BRYAN L MCKINLEY
JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY
DENNIS L SELLDEN
DIANA L SELLDEN
BERT CALLAHAN
DEBORAH A CALLAHAN
PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON
MAHLON H GRAY
WILLIAM GRAY IV
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 1, 2021
Last Publication: July 29, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.