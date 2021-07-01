Public Notices — July 1, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Barbara L Betz Trustee of the Barbara L Betz Trust Dated September 5, 1991, et al

Defendants

Case No.:2020CV30080

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale No. 2021-08

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 23, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE

BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED

SEPTEMBER 5, 1991

NUSTRET HAJRULLA

MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA

H. HERBERT WELDON

NORMA WELDON

RICHARD M GILES

SYBIL GILES

ELIZABETH ANDING

SEVILLE SENSENBACH

TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC

GEORGE CRETH WIGHT

MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY

KATHLEEN AUTRY

JOE GENE AUTRY

HELEN ANN GARNER

VIOLET T GERARD

LANCE PALERMO

MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC

MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST

BRUCE JONES

MELVIN E CARROLL

DONNA M CARROLL

SAMUEL E HEIZER

NANCY M HEIZER

CONSTANCE J PETERSEN

MELVIN F PETERSEN

RALPH A WICKLIN

CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN

RANDALL E DUNCAN

NORMAN L GILBREATH

LORETTA GILBREATH

KATHRYN MAY

KEN BROWN

JOANNE BROWN

WILLIAM J HICKS

PEGGY G MAY

KENNETH C MAY

MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY

LARRY E BENZEL

MARILYN BENZEL

TOM H LEE

LOIS D LEE

ANDREW P LENKER

BECKY L LENKER

KEITH STORM

CATHY STORM

BETTY M O’ROURKE

DENNIS E O’ROURKE

GLENN RUSSELL BEAR

MORGAN YVONNE BEAR

PETER WITTER

LINDA WITTER

ROBERT W FOXWELL

DOROTHEE I FOXWELL

RICHARD I QUINCY

DIANA M QUINCY

BILL L KLINKHAMMER

LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER

MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS

BRAD D MELTABARGER

DONNA L MELTABARGER

DEBBIE T REYNOLDS

REBECCA I. KERSEY

STEVE F STEVENS

DOROTHY S STEVENS

YVONNE P KOCK

EDGAR KOCK

CB WINDHAM JR

DONNA MARIE WINDHAM

DARYL TEMPLETON

CINDY L TEMPLETON

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Sale Number 2021-08 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: June 3, 2021

Last Publication: July 1, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs SUN

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IFYOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed April 23, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Masters Place Condominiums

Matter Amount

BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 5, 1991 (C#178813093)Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,962.30

Interest: $717.96

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees:$1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,755.26

NUSTRET HAJRULLA and MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA (C#178813218) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

H. HERBERT WELDON and NORMA WELDON (C#178906046) Unit Week Number 23, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

RICHARD M GILES and SYBIL GILES (C#178915799) Unit Week Number 8, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $3,757.14

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $9,597.44

ELIZABETH ANDING and SEVILLE SENSENBACH (C#178918298) Unit Week Number 25, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $710.27

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,757.57

TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC (C#178923397) Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179300900) Unit Week Number 1, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

KATHLEEN AUTRYand JOE GENE AUTRY (C#179801428) Unit Week Number 48, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $366.03

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,826.03

HELEN ANN GARNER (C#179011531) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7303, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

VIOLET T GERARD (C#179020144) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $3,722.64

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $9,562.94

LANCE PALERMO (C#179021241)Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,644.59

Interest: $130.35

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,799.94

MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC (C#179021266) Unit Week Number 7, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $4,200.42

Late Fees: $150.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,015.72

MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST (C#179021431) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

BRUCE JONES (C#179102355) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56

Interest: $374.91

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,763.47

MELVIN E CARROLL and DONNA M CARROLL (C#179104534) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

SAMUEL E HEIZER and NANCY M HEIZER (C#178810099) Unit Week Number 50, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

CONSTANCE J PETERSEN and MELVIN F PETERSEN (C#178810586) Unit Week Number 29, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

RALPH A WICKLIN and CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN (C#178812004) Unit Week Number 40, Condominium Unit Number 7319, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

RANDALL E DUNCAN (C#178812319) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $194.72

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,966.72

NORMAN L GILBREATH and LORETTA GILBREATH (C#178815270) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $423.72

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,195.72

KATHRYN MAY (C#178900981) Unit Week Number 19, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,399.84

Interest: $398.26

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.10

KEN BROWN and JOANNE BROWN (C#178907291) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

WILLIAM J HICKS (C#178907796) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7316, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

PEGGY G MAY and KENNETH C MAY (C#178915294) Unit Week Number 2, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 5, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY (C#178921243) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

LARRY E BENZEL and MARILYN BENZEL (C#178921268) Unit Week Number 14, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $747.48

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,819.78

TOM H LEE and LOIS D LEE (C#179004262) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56

Interest: $374.91

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,763.47

ANDREW P LENKER and BECKY L LENKER (C#179005350) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,109.30

Interest: $1,703.68

Late Fees: $125.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,937.98

KEITH STORM and CATHY STORM (C#179017066) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $5,332.26

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $11,172.56

BETTY M O’ROURKE and DENNIS E O’ROURKE (C#179023171) Unit Week Number 38, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $8,389.55

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $14,229.85

GLENN RUSSELL BEAR and MORGAN YVONNE BEAR (C#179023734) Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $8,863.33

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $14,703.63

PETER WITTER and LINDA WITTER (C#179201975) Unit Week Number 3, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,372.90

Interest: $394.20

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,817.10

ROBERT W FOXWELL and DOROTHEE I FOXWELL (C#179301270) Unit Week Number 6, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,290.34

Interest: $356.51

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,696.85

RICHARD I QUINCY and DIANA M QUINCY (C#179401781) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $4,777.54

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,617.84

BILL L KLINKHAMMER and LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER (C#170305726) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $4,777.54

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,617.84

MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS (C#179007141) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7301, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $212.29

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,284.59

BRAD D MELTABARGER and DONNA L MELTABARGER (C#179018544) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

DEBBIE T REYNOLDS (C#179019575) Unit Week Number 43, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,385.00

Interest: $410.88

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,845.88

REBECCA I. KERSEY (C#179020433) Unit Week Number 35, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

STEVE F STEVENS and DOROTHY S STEVENS (C#179022041) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

YVONNE P KOCK and EDGAR KOCK (C#179023932) Unit Week Number 51, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $5,746.32

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $11,586.62

CB WINDHAM JR and DONNA MARIE WINDHAM (C#179101878) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

DARYL TEMPLETON and CINDY L TEMPLETON (C#179300157) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $2,361.28

Late Fees: $150.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $8,176.58

GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179708235) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $414.13

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,899.13

Published June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

Phone Number: (970) 247-2304

Plaintiff:

Judy Boyce as Personal Representative of the Estate of

Terese Tarlton Hershey aka Terese T. Hershey

v.

Defendants:

The heirs of J.W. Hershey aka Jacob W. Hershey aka Jacob Wilbur Hershey; National Audubon Society, Inc.; Joyce Farrow, Mindy Potter and Tracey Mosher; Amie Rodnick, Lawrence Mark Smith, Zane Rodnick-Smith, and Max Rodnick-Smith; The Jacob and Terese Hershey Foundation; Southwest Land Alliance; and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of This Action.

Submitting Attorney:

R. Thomas Geyer, Atty. Reg. No: 36227

William Tyler Denning, Atty. Reg. No: 36737

Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC

P.O. Box 2790

Durango, CO 81302

Phone Number: (970) 247-3091

Fax Number: (970) 247-3100

E-Mail: tgeyer@ncg-law.com

tdenning@ncg-law.com

Case Number: 21 CV 30012

Div.: MG Ctrm.:

SUMMONS (QUIET TITLE) BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet title to: See Exhibit 1.

Dated this 2nd day of June, 2021.

Published in the Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: 10th day of June, 2021.

Last Publication: 8th day of July, 2021.

NEWBOLD CHAPMAN & GEYER PC

Original signature on file at the office of

Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC

/s/ R. Thomas Geyer

R. Thomas Geyer, Esq., Reg. No. 36277

W. Tyler Denning, Esq., Reg No. 36737

Attorneys for Plaintiff

150 East 9th Street, Suite 400

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 247-3091

Exhibit 1

Four Mile Ranch Legal Descriptions

TRACT I:

Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 30: Lot No. Four (4)

Section 31: Lot No. One (1)

LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584, and that tract of land conveyed to Mark E. Wilsey and Linda T. Wilsey by Quit Claim Deed recorded December 1, 1987 as Reception No. 0152045.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.

-and-

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 24: SE1/4

Section 25: E1/2 and E1/2W1/2

LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584.

TRACT II:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 23: SE1/4NE1/4

Section 24: W1/2NE1/4; E1/2NW1/4 and SW1/4NW1/4

TRACT III:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 36: NE1/4 and E1/2NW1/4

TOGETHER WITH that tract of land conveyed to Jacob W. Hershey by Warranty Deed recorded April 10, 1981 in Book 179 at Page 123.

LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land to be conveyed to Amie Rodnick and Lawrence Mark Smith pursuant to Agreement recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.

TRACT IV:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 11: N1/2SE1/4

Section 12: N1/2 and N1/2S1/2

TRACT V:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 11: SE1/4SE1/4

Section 12: S1/2S1/2

Section 13: S1/2NW1/4; NW1/4NW1/4; NE1/4 and N1/2SE1/4

Section 14: NE1/4NE1/4

TRACT VI:

A tract of land located in GLO Lot 1 and the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the E1/2NE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., which tract is more particularly described as follows:

Assuming that the North line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then beginning

at the Northwest corner of the tract herein described, whence the Northeast corner of said Section 36

bears North 58° 22’ 32” East, 653.85 feet distant;

Thence East, 1,210.07 feet to the Northeast corner of the tract herein described, a point on the Westerly right of way limit of Archuleta County Road No. 200 (a.k.a. Snowball Road) as fenced;

“ South 46° 25’ 22” East, 97.79 feet along said right of way limit, as fenced;

“ South 47° 32’ 41” East, 313.76 feet to the North corner of that certain tract of land described as Parcel C and filed under Reception No. 152045 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;

“ South 02° 15’ 07” East, 761.52 feet along the West line of Parcel C (Reception No. 152045) to its point of intersection with the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, which point of intersection is the Southeast corner of the tract herein described;

“ North 88° 53’ 23” West, 932.11 feet along the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 and said GLO Lot 1 of Section 31 to the Southwest corner of said GLO Lot 1, which corner is identical with the Northwest corner of GLO Lot 2, of said Section 31;

“ South 02° 15’ 02” East, 87.72 feet along the West line of said GLO Lot 2 to the Northeast corner of that certain tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in said office;

“ South 88° 07’ 25” West, 399.24 feet along the North line of said tract (Book 179 at Page 124) and an existing fence, to the Northwest corner thereof;

“ South 11° 20’ 06” East, 390.57 feet;

“ South 88° 05’ 16” West, 177.48 feet to the Southwest corner of the tract herein described;

“ North 04° 19’ 12” West, 1,515.97 feet to the point of beginning.

TRACT VII:

A tract of land located in the S1/2NE1/4 and the N1/2SE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows to wit:

Assuming that the north line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then, BEGINNING at the Northwest Corner of the Tract herein described, whence the Northeast Corner of said Section 36 bears North 45° 49’ 46” East, 2734.24 feet distant;

Thence North 88° 05’ 16” East, 1696.96 feet to the Northeast Corner of the Tract herein described, a point on the West line of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;

“ along the west line of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 124) the following courses and distances:

(1) South 11° 20’ 06” East, 52.48 feet;

(2) South 11° 09’ 48” East, 349.18 feet;

(3) South 14° 59’ 52” East, 227.10 feet;

(4) South 20° 52’ 34” East, 114.87 feet;

(5) South 28° 20’ 41” East, 97.91 feet to a point on the boundary of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 123 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;

“ along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123) the following courses and distances;

(1) South 42° 46’ 01” East, 75.04 feet and

(2) South 78° 49’ 01” East, 99.29 feet to the East Quarter Corner of said Section 36;

“ continuing along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), South 01° 31’ 20” East, 247.62 feet to the Southeast Corner of the Tract herein described;

“ along the south boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), North 85° 51’ 31” West, 2082.52 feet to the Southwest Corner of the Tract herein described;

“ North 00° 07’ 35” East, 921.75 feet to the point of beginning.

TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive access and utility easement for the purposes of ingress, egress and

the installation and maintenance of public utility lines as more particularly described in Instrument recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.

Published June 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, Colorado

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1,

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff: ALPINE LAKES RANCH WATER COMPANY, INC.

Defendant: JEAN MEAD LEWIS

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney Reg. #50996

444 Lewis Street, PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

Phone:(970) 507-0227

Email:cmblawllc@gmail.com

Case Number: 2020CV30046

Division: Courtroom:

SHERIFF’S COMBINED NOTICE OF SALE

SHERIFF SALE NUMBER 2021-09

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 23, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

Original Lienee Jean Mead Lewis

Original Lienor Alpine Lakes Ranch Water Company Inc.

Current Holder of the evidence of debt Alpine Lakes Ranch Water Company Inc.

Date of Liens being foreclosed February 7, 2018 and November 5, 2019

Date of Recording of Liens being foreclosed February 7, 2018 and November 5, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Information Reception No. 21800855, Reception No. 21800857, and Reception No. 21906581

Original Principal Balance of the Secured Indebtedness $19,090.66

Outstanding Principal Balance of the Secured Indebtedness as of the date hereof $19,090.66

Amount of Judgment Entered March 23, 2021 $27,891.49

Description of property to be foreclosed:

TRACT 26, ALPINE MEADOWS UNIT 2, ALPINE LAKES RANCH, PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 14, 2000 AS RECEPTION NO. 20001572.

Parcel ID Number: 597105405003

Also known and numbered as:

105 Spence Cabin Court

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

THE PROPERTY TO BE FORECLOSED AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on 13th of August,

2021, at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office at 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: June 17, 2021

Last Publication: July 15, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

The name, address and telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of the debt is as follows:

Clayton M. Buchner

CMB Law LLC

PO Box 3855

444 Lewis Street

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

(970) 507-0227

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Dated at Archuleta County, Colorado: May 10, 2021

RICH VALDEZ, SHERIFF

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

By: Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Published June 17, 24, July 1, 8 and 15, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of George Charles Miller, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30053

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Charles F. Hutchins, Deceased

Case No. 2021 PR 30043

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Billy Day Slaton, Deceased

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before Monday, October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Emily Deitz

Personal Representative

Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Judy K. Slaton, a.k.a. Judy Coffin Slaton, Deceased

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before Monday, October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Emily Deitz

Personal Representative

Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Dairl J Martin lll address unknown is hereby notified that his spouse Melissa K Martin filed for divorce in Eau Claire WI April 2021

Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 21C39

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on 6/18/21 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Carson Tyler Hentschel be changed to Kitzel Hentschel.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published June 24, July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the 2021 North Pagosa Boulevard Trail Project will be received by the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) & Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on July 22, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The base project consists of constructing approximately 850 linear feet of asphalt multi-use trail along North Pagosa Boulevard from the northerly intersection of Lakeside Drive, proceeding southeasterly over the Village Lake Spillway and ending near the southerly intersection of Lakeside Drive, tying into the existing concrete pedestrian trail. This portion of the project will include topsoil removal and replacement, excavation, embankment, subgrade preparation, drainage structures, aggregate base course placement, and asphalt trail construction as well as all associated construction of two concrete abutments and placement of a prefabricated steel pedestrian bridge across the Village Lake Spillway.

This project will also include the construction of approximately 950 linear feet of gravel pedestrian trail along North Pagosa Boulevard from the northerly intersection of Hatcher Circle, proceeding southerly and ending across North Pagosa Boulevard at the property owned by the PLPOA. This portion of the project will include topsoil removal and replacement, excavation, embankment, subgrade preparation, drainage structures and gravel trail construction.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained on or after July 6, 2021, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $50.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held July 13, 2021, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time.

Date: June 25, 2021

Published July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Side Setback Variance” for 358 E Pagosa Street to accommodate the placement of a 5 ½’ x 10’ cold storage unit along the east boundary of the property.

The Board of Adjustments will consider the application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5:30pm. The Public Hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by Telephone at: US: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30033

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

ROBERT DUANE DUNN A/K/A ROBERT D DUNN

ELLEN MARIE DUNN A/K/A ELLEN M DUNN

GIA CONNER HIGGINBOTHAM

FRANK N FREDRICKSON

CHERRY L FREDRICKSON

ALVIN F MESSERSMITH

CATHERINE M MESSERSMITH

KYLE SMITH

MICHAEL A JENKINS

CINDY JENKINS

ROGER A MOORE, SR., TRUSTEE OF THE

MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,

DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

DOROTHY C MOORE, TRUSTEE OF THE

MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST,

DATED DECEMBER 24, 1987

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 1, 2021

Last Publication: July 29, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

RALPH A GETZFRED, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30032

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): JAMES T LAWRENCE

CLAUDIA M LAWRENCE

GENE A SMIT

ALICE F SMIT

CHRISTOPHER R HAURY

EARL J GRONNIGER

S JANE GRONNIGER

TOBY J SKAGGS

NELDA J SKAGGS

BRYAN L MCKINLEY

JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY

DENNIS L SELLDEN

DIANA L SELLDEN

BERT CALLAHAN

DEBORAH A CALLAHAN

PAMELA GRAY GOODEYON

MAHLON H GRAY

WILLIAM GRAY IV

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 1, 2021

Last Publication: July 29, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.