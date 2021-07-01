July 3 parade parking prohibitions

By William Rockensock

Pagosa Springs Police Department

Due to public safety concerns and to reduce any conflict with pedestrian and vehicular traffic, all on-street parking is strictly prohibited along the designated parade route.

This order is in effect July 2 at 9 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. on July 3 after the parade. Only parking in designated parking lots will be allowed within the parade route and vehicles must remain in place until the conclusion of the parade.

This order includes 400 block of Pagosa Street (U.S. 160) at Goodman’s Department Store through the 600 block of Pagosa Street (U.S. 160) to the bell tower park, all of Hot Springs Boulevard and the Apache Street bridge.

Additionally, all parking will be prohibited on 1st Street and the 100 block of Lewis Street between the hours of 9 p.m. on July 2 until after the parade July 3. This is required for the designated detour.

Vehicles, including trailers found to be in violation of any of the above parking prohibitions, will be towed at the owner’s expense.

These parking prohibitions are required per the Colorado Department of Transportation parade permit and to ensure a safe detour and route for this event.