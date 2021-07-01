Fourth of July events

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the parade will start on 6th Street, not 8th Street.

This weekend’s Fourth of July festivities are slated to feature a number of well-loved community events, including the return of some that went on hiatus in 2020.

Thursday, July 1

This evening, Thingamajig Theatre Company will continue its run of “Sylvia” at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.pagosacenter.org or call (970) 731-SHOW (7469).

Friday, July 2

On Friday, July 2, the Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market will open at 10 a.m. It will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Town Park and Mary Fisher Park.

That evening, the 71st annual Red Ryder Rodeo will kick off a weekend of roping, riding, mutton bustin’ and more at the Western Heritage Event Center near Archuleta County Fairgrounds off of U.S. 84. The action will begin at 6 p.m., with tickets available at the gate or online at www.pagosarodeo.com.

Thingamajig Theatre will again perform “Sylvia” at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

On Saturday, July 3, downtown will be the center of the day’s events, with the return of the town’s Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m.

This year’s parade route will be a little different due to ongoing construction on Hermosa Street, with the parade set to move on U.S. 160 at 6th Street, then run along Hot Springs Boulevard and Apache Street back to the high school, which is also the staging area.

It should be noted that on-street parking is strictly prohibited along the designated parade route between 9 p.m. on July 2 and 12:30 p.m. on July 3 (after the parade). For more information on parking prohibitions, see related article.

The Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market will again open at 10 a.m. for those looking to browse the variety of goodies available, and will be open until 6 p.m.

The Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo will be back in action at 6 p.m.

Those looking to attend a community event from the comfort of their own home (or rental) can log on to the Pet Fashion Show, part of the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs’ Auction for the Animals, at 6:30 p.m. The auction runs from June 28 through July 5. For more information on how to participate and for additional details about auction items, visit www.hspagosa.org.

At 7 p.m., event goers will again have a chance to attend “Sylvia.”

Sunday, July 4

On Sunday, the Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market will again be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

At 1 p.m., anyone interested can take part in or observe the Freedom Float, with everyone invited to don red, white and blue for a float down the San Juan River.

The float will go from the put-in near Riff Raff on the Rio to the Centennial Park bridge (behind the downtown courthouse).

At 2 p.m., the cast of “Sylvia” will hit the stage for a matinee performance.

Also at 2 p.m., the Pagosa Springs Community Band will play a free concert outside of The Springs Resort and Spa.

The Red Ryder Roundup will wrap up its 71st annual event with a 2 p.m. rodeo.

The weekend will cap off with the Fourth of July fireworks downtown after dusk.

This year’s display, which is estimated to kick off around 9:30 p.m., will be set to music. Tune in to 106.1 FM, 102.5 FM or 1400 AM during the show for the experience.

Curtains Up Pagosa

postpones ‘Cinderella’

Late Monday, Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) announced via its Facebook page that this week’s production, “Cinderella,” has been indefinitely postponed.

“We regret to inform you that due to circumstances out of our control, the show is indefinitely postponed,” a statement on CUP’s Facebook page reads. “This was a decision that took several hours of discussion, but for the best interest of our beloved sponsors, donors, parents, supporters, and our community, we have to cancel the show for the time being.”

The statement further outlines that if you have purchased tickets and would like a refund, contact Dale Scrivener or Nora Martinez for a refund if you would like one, or to donate your ticket cost to the organization. You can contact Scrivener at curtainsuppagosa@gmail.com or Martinez at (956) 286-4318 for an immediate response.

“Thank you so much for your support of this organization as we navigate the world we live in and continue to move forward,” the statement reads.

It continues, “Thank you to all those that have poured their heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into this organization and this production.”

